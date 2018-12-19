Mindful Strategies May Aid Weight Loss: 5 Mindful Eating Tips To Keep In Mind 

Mindfulness training may help you boost a pound or two, if the latest study is to be believed. It could especially prove fruitful for obese individuals and help cultivate healthier eating behaviours. For the uninitiated, mindfulness refers to a special mind and body practice that focuses on awareness of the present moment and the immediate environment. The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, revealed that the individuals who had participated in mindfulness training as part of an intensive weight management programme happened to lose three kilograms of weight in six months as compared to those who participated in obesity management programme.

“This research is significant as we have shown that problematic eating behaviour can be improved with mindfulness application,” said Petra Hansona, lead researcher and postdoctoral student from the University of Warwickshire in the UK.

"Mindfulness has huge potential as a strategy for achieving and maintaining good health and wellbeing," said Thomas M. Barber, Associate Professor at the varsity.

The team studied weight loss among a small group of people who were attending the multidisciplinary tier 3 weight management programme. The individuals who attended only one or two courses lost, on average, 0.9 kilograms (2 pounds) during the same period.

Those who were unable to complete the course weighed more than those who finished the group mindfulness course.

"Individuals who completed the course said they were better able to plan meals in advance and felt more confident in self-management of weight loss moving forward," said Hanson.

Mindfulness is emerging to be a popular discipline for fitness around the world.

Here are 5 simple mindful eating tips you can try at home:

1. Don't rush through your meals, eat slowly and savour your food.

2. It is very important to chew your food thoroughly. Doing so facilitates better digestion, thereby, aiding weight loss.

3. Distracted eating is a strict no-no. Turn off the television; put your phones aside while you are eating. Make sure your attention is on the food. This way you will eat also not overeat and enjoy the food better.

4. It is a good idea to meditate and focus on how food makes you feel; this is instrumental in establishing a healthy food, mind and body relationship.

5. Eat only when you are genuinely hungry. Do not give into cravings. If you are full and need no food to go along the day, you do not need to nibble on anything else. Focus on what your body needs; reject every other impulse that directs you otherwise.

Practice these mindful tactics and see the results for yourself!