Weight Loss On Your Mind But Got No Time To Exercise? Here's A 15-Minute Workout To Your Rescue

Weight loss: This workout can be done anytime, anywhere

Highlights The workout can be done within 15 minutes at home

You need a step that is stable enough for you to step on

It can be a park bench or a chair at your home

Regular exercise is a must if you want to lose weight. Taking out the time to exercise every day might be difficult for someone who has a packed schedule. High intensity interval training and tabata workouts are short-duration workouts are ones which are especially meant for them. Well, not exclusively for them but short-duration high intensity workouts can help you burn calories and complete a day's exercise in as less as 15 minutes. In this article, we are going to talk about a high-intensity workout which requires no equipment.

Shared by celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram, the workout can be done anytime of the day. You can even squeeze it in your lunch break or a work break.

Also read: This Small Space Workout Is Ideal For Those Who Love Exercising At Home

Short-duration high intensity workout you can do without equipment

According to Itsines, this workout can be done within 15 minutes. She uses a step for of the exercises, but you can use anything that stable enough for you to step on. It can be a park bench or a chair at your home.

The workout includes a total of six exercises that target your lower body and overall body strength. The exercises can help in toning of leg muscles as well.

Here are the 6 exercises included in this short-duration no-equipment workout

Curtsy Lunge - 30 seconds

Jumping Jacks - 30 seconds

Double-Pulse Bench Jump - 30 seconds

Reverse Lunge & Knee-Up - 60 seconds (30 per side)

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift & Knee-Up - 60 seconds (30 per side)

Decline Push-Up & Shoulder Tap - 30 seconds

Complete 3 laps. You can take a break of 30 seconds between each exercise if doing them in a flow seems challenging to you.

Also read: Leg Exercises: Ladies, Here Are Some Of The Most Effective Exercises And Workouts For Toned Legs

This high-intensity workout can help you burn calories, improve stamina and flexibility, and aid weight loss. Make sure you do them with the right technique in order to target the right muscles.

The importance of exercising regularly cannot be stressed enough. It can help you be fit and free of back pain, knee pain, leg pain etc. It is an important prerequisite for weight loss and a healthy disease-free body. If you've got very less time to exercise every day, then this short-duration workout is ideal for you!

Regular exercise can help you be stronger and fitter

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Reasons For Excessive Post-Workout Hunger Pangs And Ways To Deal With Them

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.