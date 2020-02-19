Leg Exercises: Ladies, Here Are Some Of The Most Effective Exercises And Workouts For Toned Legs

A leg day at the gym can be especially challenging for those who are beginners at the gym

A leg day at the gym is considered to be one of the most strenuous workouts. Leg exercises are challenging to do. And toned and strong legs are important for a proper gait and body balance. Having strong legs can provide good support to your upper body. Squats, lunges, jumping jacks, walking, running and climbing stairs are some of the most effective exercises for having strong and toned legs. In this article, we are going to talk about exercises that can help you get toned legs and a few workout routines by fitness trainer Kayla Itsines.

Exercises to get toned and strong legs

Firstly, let's take a look at some of the most commonly known exercises for strong and toned legs:

Squats

Lunges

Plank leg lifts

Single-leg deadlifts

Step-ups

Resistant band leg press

Bridge

If you have tried and tested all of these exercises and looking for something new, then you can try the leg challenge shared by Itsines in one of her Instagram posts. It is definitely more challenging, and can make you feel pumped up on a leg day at the gym.

This leg challenge involves a total of 4 exercises which need to be done for five sets. Following are the exercises involved:

X Hop - 20 reps Single-Leg Sit Squat - 20 reps (10 each side) Glute Bridge - 10 reps Outward Snap Jump - 10 reps

Watch video below to carefully see how each exercise is performed.

A leg day at the gym can be especially difficult for someone who is a beginner at the gym. Basic leg exercises like squat and lunges can be a challenge to do. If you are a beginner, you can opt for certain exercise variations. Also, you need to work on improving your leg strength and stamina.

In the video below, Itsines shares a routine for improving leg strength in beginners. Do the exercises in the video below if you are beginner at a leg workout.

Also, here's a lunge variation workout for anyone who struggled to do lunges in their first week of the gym.

As for squats, well, there are many ways to perform the exercise. This exercise is indeed one of the most effective exercises for getting toned legs and thighs.

In the video below, Itsines shares a squats progression routine. "Progressing through exercises like this is a great way to build strength and work on technique. It is so important for safety, stability and also helps you achieve the best results possible. Gradual progressions like these are great for anyone building their strength back up postpartum or just starting out on their fitness journey," Itsines writes in her post.

Watch video below to try the squats progression.

