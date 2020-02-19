Leg Exercises: Ladies, Here Are Some Of The Most Effective Exercises And Workouts For Toned Legs

Highlights
- Strong legs are needed for proper gait and good body balance
- Leg day at the gym is one of the most strenuous days
- Squats and lunges are popular leg exercises
A leg day at the gym is considered to be one of the most strenuous workouts. Leg exercises are challenging to do. And toned and strong legs are important for a proper gait and body balance. Having strong legs can provide good support to your upper body. Squats, lunges, jumping jacks, walking, running and climbing stairs are some of the most effective exercises for having strong and toned legs. In this article, we are going to talk about exercises that can help you get toned legs and a few workout routines by fitness trainer Kayla Itsines.
Exercises to get toned and strong legs
Firstly, let's take a look at some of the most commonly known exercises for strong and toned legs:
- Squats
- Lunges
- Plank leg lifts
- Single-leg deadlifts
- Step-ups
- Resistant band leg press
- Bridge
If you have tried and tested all of these exercises and looking for something new, then you can try the leg challenge shared by Itsines in one of her Instagram posts. It is definitely more challenging, and can make you feel pumped up on a leg day at the gym.
This leg challenge involves a total of 4 exercises which need to be done for five sets. Following are the exercises involved:
- X Hop - 20 reps
- Single-Leg Sit Squat - 20 reps (10 each side)
- Glute Bridge - 10 reps
- Outward Snap Jump - 10 reps
Watch video below to carefully see how each exercise is performed.
LEG CHALLENGE It's so important to continue setting new goals and challenging yourself on your health and fitness journey. That is when the CHANGE happens. This quick burn is perfect for anyone looking to take things to the next level! X Hop - 20 reps Single-Leg Sit Squat - 20 reps (10 each side) Glute Bridge - 10 reps Outward Snap Jump - 10 reps 4 exercises. 5 rounds. LET'S DO THIS! #BBG #legchallenge #legworkout #quickworkout
A leg day at the gym can be especially difficult for someone who is a beginner at the gym. Basic leg exercises like squat and lunges can be a challenge to do. If you are a beginner, you can opt for certain exercise variations. Also, you need to work on improving your leg strength and stamina.
In the video below, Itsines shares a routine for improving leg strength in beginners. Do the exercises in the video below if you are beginner at a leg workout.
#BEGINNER #LEGSTRENGTH Ladies, this workout is great if you're new to exercise or just starting with #BBG. Grab your mat, a recovery band and bench and LET'S DO THIS! Squat Hold (5 seconds) - 8 reps Step-Up - 16 reps (8 each side) Crab Walk - 20 reps (10 each side) Glute Bridge & Opening - 15 reps 3 laps. Let's do this!! www.kaylaitsines.com/app #fitness #workout #workoutvideos #fitnesstrainer
Also, here's a lunge variation workout for anyone who struggled to do lunges in their first week of the gym.
LUNGE VARIATIONS After having Arna, I started off using a chair with my lunges to help me build my strength and balance back up. Lunges can be difficult and the stability you get from a chair can really help to build your confidence when you're starting out. There are SO many ways to do a lunge. For anyone who struggled with their lunges in week 1 of the #SWEATChallenge OR wants to make them more difficult, here are 5 variations you can try. Pick which one works for YOU and incorporate it into your training. Keep swiping right to increase the level of difficulty! Static Lunge Reverse Lunge Rebound Lunge Lateral Lunge Curtsy Lunge The top things to watch for when completing a lunge are: Ensure your back knee is directly below your hip and aligned with your bodyKeep your front knee aligned with your foot Keep your torso upright throughout the movement What OTHER variations can I help you with to help achieve your @SWEAT challenge goals? Comment below! www.kaylaitsines.com/my-sweat-challenge #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBG2020 #BBGcommunity #fitnesschallenge #fitnessvideo
As for squats, well, there are many ways to perform the exercise. This exercise is indeed one of the most effective exercises for getting toned legs and thighs.
In the video below, Itsines shares a squats progression routine. "Progressing through exercises like this is a great way to build strength and work on technique. It is so important for safety, stability and also helps you achieve the best results possible. Gradual progressions like these are great for anyone building their strength back up postpartum or just starting out on their fitness journey," Itsines writes in her post.
Watch video below to try the squats progression.
Progressing through exercises like this is a great way to build strength and work on technique, which is SO important for safety, stability and to help you achieve the best results possible. Gradual progressions like these are great for any ladies building their strength back up postpartum or just starting out on their fitness journey. Here are some of my TOP tips to perfect your SQUAT Wall Squat (Fit Ball) - This exercise is a great way to practice keeping weight through your heels and to help you engage your glutes. Ensure your upper body remains upright supported by the ball, and your knees remain behind your toes. Sit Squat (Chair) - The sit squat gives you a focal point to aim at as you squat, which helps to keep your weight through your heels and ensure you are not shifting forward. Goblet Squat (Dumbbell) - Keep the dumbbell nice and close to your chest and ensure you maintain a neutral spine! This is a great way to add load to your squat if you don't have the experience to use a barbell.⠀ Box Squat (Barbell) - Ensure that the barbell is resting on your upper traps, with your hands slightly supporting the bar, not taking the weight. Use the chair/box as a reference to keep your bodyweight through your heels and maintain a neutral spine. Squat (Barbell) - Using all you've learned from the squat variations above, engage your core and glutes and keep your knees in line with your toes!! www.kaylaitsines.com/my-sweat-challenge #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBG2020 #workoutvideo
