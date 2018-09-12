Strengthen Core, Legs And Improve Balance With This Interesting Workout By Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a mix of different workouts on her Instagram

When it comes to exercising, it is important to have fun and keep experimenting in order to explore your own potential and challenge yourself. More importantly, trying new and different workout regimes can make exercising much more fun and exciting. And who better than Shilpa Shetty Kundra to look forward to for such innovative workout routines! One of her latest posts on Instagram features a mix of different workouts which target legs, body balance and core at the same time. Talking about her love for mixing different workouts, she writes in the caption, "Love mixing different forms of workouts to target core, leg strengthening and balance at the same time (sic)."

In the video below, Shilpa attempts three workouts at the same time. The first one is a wide squat, followed by a cross lunge and finally garudasana. A combination of these three exercises helps Shilpa Shetty achieve the goal she is looking forward to.

Speaking of squats, they are considered to be an excellent workout regime for improving both upper body and lower body strength. Squats facilitate body-wide muscle building by catalysing an anabolic environment. Squats promote mobility and balance and help in completing real-world activities with ease. They are an amazing fat-burning exercise which is helps in burning more calories in least time by developing more muscles. When done with the proper technique, squats help in improving knee stability and strengthen the connective tissue.

Coming over to lunges, they too are an important part of a leg workout. Cross lunges are a version of lunges which requires putting one leg behind the other and then performing the lunge (as illustrated by Shilpa Shetty in the video). Cross lunges are great for strengthening of buttocks, hamstrings and calves. They movement in cross behind lunge is such that it lets you sink deep in range of motion in order to improve the shape of your buttocks and sculpt your thighs. No wonder Shilpa Shetty looks so perfect and in shape all the time!

The last exercise which Shilpa includes in her combination of exercises is garudasana, a yoga pose which is also known as the eagle pose. To be able to perform this pose, a certain level of strength, endurance and flexibility along with unwavering concentration is required. The yoga pose, when performed with the proper technique, can help in improving sense of concentration and balance. It improves strength of ankles and calves and stretches thighs, upper back, shoulders and hips.

When done separately in sets and reps, wide squats, cross lunges and garudasana might not be as difficult. But the challenge lies in doing them in a flow and poise. As Shilpa mentions in the caption of her post, the whole workout seems "like a dance." "Looks easy but looks can be deceptive.. give it a shot .You will be a bit wobbly while doing the #garudasana but don't give up..#Killerlegs at the end guaranteed (sic)."

Try these exercises at home for stronger, more toned legs today!

