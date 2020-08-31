Weight Loss: This Small Space Workout Is Ideal For Those Who Love Exercising At Home- Try It Today!

This small space workout can be done without any equipment

When it comes to working out at home, space crunch is often an issue. Exercising is definitely more comfortable when you get an open and large space, comfortable enough to perform every exercise without hitting the wall any other person who may be working out with you. Another prerequisite for working out at home is knowing about workouts that can be done without any equipment. Because of lockdown and gyms being shut almost six months now, fitness enthusiasts did may have bought equipment like dumbbells or kettle bells and resistance bands to name a few.

Nonetheless, there are still many who don't own an equipment and would love to have as many no-equipment workouts at their disposal, as possible.

In this article, we are going to talk about small space workout that you can do in your balcony, backyard, bedroom or even living room.

Small space zero equipment workout you can do at home

Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines recently took to Instagram to share a workout that targets your full-body and can be done in a small space. The workout includes high-intensity training and body weight strength training exercises. It is ideal for those who love working out in the comfort of their home and have limited space.

Photo Credit: iStock

The workout includes the five exercises mentioned below:

1. Kneel to Jump Squat - 10

2. Wide Mountain Climber - 20 (10 per side)

3. Commando and Side Plank - 10 (5 per side)

4. Ab Bike & Toe Tap - 20 (10 per side)

5. Single-Leg Deadlift & Knee-Up - 20 (10 per side)

Complete 3 laps. The workout will take no more than half an hour to be completed.

Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. The exercises need body strength, balance and stamina to be done. You can take a break of 30 seconds between each exercise. Make sure you do each exercise with the right technique in order to target the right muscles.

Let's do this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.