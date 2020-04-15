Strengthen Your Core At Home With These Simple Exercises

Try these core exercises to reduce belly fat

You might have heard this a thousand times- strengthen your core! Core exercises are an important part of every fitness routine. These exercises train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, abdomen and lower back. The best part of core exercises is that you can perform these at home without and equipment. Core exercises tighten the abdominal muscles and help you reduce belly fat. For toning abs core exercises should be an important part of your fitness routine. During lockdown, you can perform some core exercises to stick to your fitness goals. Here are a few core exercises you can easily do at home.

Core strengthening exercises you can try at home

1. Plank

The plank is a famous exercise that can strengthen your core. Practicing the plank will not only tone your abdominal muscles but will also strengthen your neck, shoulders, chest and back muscles. Plank helps you reduce belly fat and boost metabolism.

2. Crunches

Crunches are popular abdominal exercise. If you want to reduce belly fat, start with crunches. This is a simple exercise which can be done at home without equipment. There are several variations of crunches that you can try.

3. Boat pose

Boat pose can offer you several benefits. It can strengthen your abdominal muscles and spine. This exercise will also promote kidney function and improve digestion. Boat pose is also good for your mental health as it relieves stress.

4. Leg raise

It is a strength training that targets the abdominal muscles. It is also good for your lower back. Practicing leg raise will also promote better body stabilisation and improve muscle endurance.

