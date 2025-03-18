Shilpa Shetty Performs This Core Strengthening Exercises; 5 Reasons To Add This Exercise To Your Routine

Shilpa Shetty is back with another energetic workout video. The actress shared a video demonstrating gliding knee tucks. In the clip, Shilpa, dressed in pink athleisure, is seen holding a high plank position with her hands placed firmly on the ground. Her legs are extended behind her. In a series of controlled movements, she slides her legs forward and brings her knees toward her chest, before gliding them back again.

The caption said, "Core's on fire, but so is my determination. Gliding Knee Tucks. Benefits: Works on core strength (not for beginners) Strong core, strong body - because it all starts from within."

Gliding knee tucks is a powerful core and lower-body exercise that engages your abs, shoulders and hip flexors. Here are 5 benefits of the workout.

1. Core muscle strength

The gliding knee tucks workout targets your muscles and obliques. Since the exercise requires steady leg movements, your body is constantly under tension. Strengthening these muscles defines your abs, improves posture, lowers back pain and enhances overall stability.

2. Shoulder and upper body

This physically demanding activity also caters to your upper body strength. Since you begin the workout with a plank, your arms, shoulders and chest support your body weight. As a result, it builds endurance in the upper body, preventing injury risk. It is also beneficial for individuals who sit at their work desk for hours.

3. Hip mobility

The controlled motion of bringing your legs back and forth engages your hip flexor muscles. This aids in better mobility and strength, improving the performance of other exercises like jumping, squatting and sprinting.

4. Cardiovascular endurance

Gliding knee tucks promote cardiovascular health and boost blood circulation. If executed as a part of a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, this exercise can help you burn calories fast.

5. Balance and coordination

Since the physical activity is performed through sliding motions, it focuses on the core and stabiliser muscles, enhancing neuromuscular coordination. This ensures functional fitness, elevating agility and stability.

