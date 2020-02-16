Top Yoga Poses To Get Your Summer Body Ready

Try these yoga poses to stay fit during summer season

Come October, there are a slew of festivals starting from Diwali, Dussehra, Thanks giving to Christmas and New Year's. All the winter months are fully immersed in merry-making of this holiday season. While it is only natural that one tends to give in to their cravings, there are repercussions to this. During winter the body tends to become sluggish, is stiff and it takes longer for the muscles to warm-up. To avoid weight gain, maintain a regular fitness schedule throughout the year. Modify your diet accordingly by cutting out excessive fatty food especially when there is a decrease in physical activity. Remember to keep yourself hydrated as you will sweat more too. Diet plays a very important role in managing your weight, ensure you consume a nutritious diet, packed with minerals, vitamins etc.

Here are a few effective yoga postures to get you your summer body back

1. Santolanasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your stomach Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up Grip the floor with toes and keep the knees straight Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned Your wrists must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight Hold the final posture for a while

2. Vasishtasana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank) With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor Turn your entire body to face the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky Ensure that both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line Turn your head and look up at your right hand Hold the asana for a while Repeat the same on the left side

3. Padahasthasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees Place palms on either side of feet If you are unable to reach your feet, you can bend your knees slightly With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs Hold for up to a minute

4. Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana comes from two Sanskrit words, 'Dhanur' meaning bow and 'asana means posture.

Formation of the posture

Begin by lying down on your stomach Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms Have a strong grip Lift your legs and arms as high as you can Look up and hold the posture for a while

5. Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind

6. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Formation of the Posture

Begin with Dandasana Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect Exhale and empty your stomach of air With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers Try to touch your knees with your nose Hold the posture for 10 seconds

6. Naukasana

Formation of the Posture

Lie down on your back Lift your upper body off the floor at 45 degree angle Pivot your body weight on your hips and lift your legs 45 degree off the floor. Your toes must be aligned with your eyes Try to prevent a bend in the knees. Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Straighten your back.

Consume generous amounts of coconut water, and buttermilk to make sure that you remain hydrated. Increase your water intake during this time, and include plenty of fruits in your daily diet. This also will keep you from snacking on unhealthy foods. Health benefits come in the form of fruits like watermelon, and sweet lime. They have a cooling effect on your body and also protect you against any illnesses. Stay fit, healthy, and cool through the hot summer days.

