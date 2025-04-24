Celebrity Fitness Trainer Shows Easy Standing Exercises To Reduce Love Handles

Love handles, also known as oblique fat, are often the most stubborn to slim down. Reducing them typically requires a combination of targeted exercises, diet and some lifestyle changes. While you figure out the latter part of the process of losing love handles, we are here to share easy standing exercises that will target the obliques and help you decrease fat in the waist area. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala suggests 3 moves that promise a quick core burn. The side note read, "3 standing moves your obliques will feel tomorrow." Take a look:

Try these 3 exercises suggested by Yasmin Karachiwala

1. Kettlebell windmill

In this exercise, you gently bend at the hips and bring the other arm down toward your ankle while holding a kettlebell over your head with the other arm. This gives your core a major wake-up call while also targeting your shoulders and hamstrings.

2. Kettlebell side bend + elbow to knee

Consider this to be a dual-purpose core crusher. After warming up your obliques with a traditional kettlebell side bend, incorporate an elbow-to-knee crunch to your regimen to work your whole stomach. Your core must remain taut and engaged during the entire controlled action. The exercise is for anyone who wants to spice up their workout with a bit more intensity and movement.

3. Medicine ball twist

Using a medicine ball, twist side to side to activate your rotational muscles and engage your waist. It is important to focus on the calm movement rather than rushing it in order to experience the fire in your core. Building rotational strength is crucial for daily motions like reaching, twisting, and lifting, and this exercise is excellent for that.

Make sure to combine these exercises with a healthy diet to get the best results.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.