Most of us think of walking as something automatic. We get up, put one foot in front of the other and rarely think about the complex coordination involved. But the way a person walks can reveal important clues about what is happening inside the brain, spinal cord, nerves, muscles or joints. In fact, gait assessment is an important part of a neurological examination. Doctors look at walking speed, step length, balance, posture, arm movement, foot placement and the ability to turn because abnormalities can sometimes point towards an underlying disorder. Research describes gait as the result of a complex interaction between the nervous and musculoskeletal systems, making changes in walking potentially informative clinical signs. (PubMed)

"The gait of every person is different. In fact, we can recognise a person with their gait itself," says Dr Praveen Changala, Consultant - Neuro Physician, Gleneagles AWARE Hospital, LB Nagar, Hyderabad. But when someone's usual walking pattern changes, particularly without an obvious injury, it may deserve medical attention. "The way we walk can reveal problems, especially neurological disorders and joint-related issues," Dr Changala says.

Here are some of the distinctive gait patterns doctors may look for, and what they can potentially indicate.

What Is Gait And Why Does It Matter?

Gait simply means the manner or pattern in which a person walks. Normal walking requires the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, muscles, joints, balance systems and sensory pathways to work together. A problem affecting any of these systems can change the way someone walks.

A gait abnormality is therefore not a diagnosis by itself. The same broad pattern can sometimes have several possible causes, and doctors need to consider symptoms, medical history and examination findings before determining the cause. A new gait abnormality that develops suddenly is particularly important because acute neurological problems, including stroke, can present with changes in walking.

1. Unsteady Walking: Could It Be Ataxia?

One of the most noticeable abnormalities is gait ataxia, in which walking becomes unsteady, poorly coordinated or broad-based. A person may appear as though they are struggling to maintain balance, veer from side to side or walk with their feet farther apart than usual. Dr Changala says "unsteadiness in walking called gait ataxia could represent acute neurological disorder like stroke or other conditions like vestibular disorders."

Ataxic gait can arise from problems involving the cerebellum, the part of the brain involved in coordination and balance, or from sensory pathways that help the brain determine where the body is in space. Causes can include stroke, inflammatory or degenerative disorders, certain medicines and other neurological conditions.

A sudden onset of severe unsteadiness, particularly when accompanied by weakness, speech difficulty, facial drooping, double vision or severe dizziness, should be treated as a potential medical emergency because stroke can present with gait and balance problems.

2. Short, Shuffling Steps: A Parkinson's Clue

People with Parkinson's disease can develop a characteristic gait. Dr Changala describes it as a "slow and short stepped gait with turning difficulties." The steps may become progressively shorter, the person may shuffle rather than lift the feet normally, and arm swing can become reduced. Patients may also have difficulty initiating walking or turning.

Research describes the classic Parkinsonian gait as slow, narrow-based and characterised by short, shuffling steps, reduced arm swing and difficulty turning, sometimes requiring several small steps to complete a turn. (PubMed Central (PMC))

Some patients develop freezing of gait, when the feet suddenly seem stuck to the floor. This is particularly likely when initiating movement, turning or passing through a narrow doorway. Importantly, a shuffling gait does not automatically mean Parkinson's disease. A neurological assessment is needed to determine the underlying cause.

3. The Leg Swings Out: Circumduction Gait

Have you ever noticed someone walking by swinging one leg outward in a wide arc? This is known as circumduction gait. Dr Changala says this pattern is "seen in hemiplegia after stroke." After a stroke, weakness and increased muscle tone can make it difficult for the affected leg to bend sufficiently during the swing phase of walking. The person may compensate by lifting the pelvis and moving the leg outward in an arc to allow the foot to clear the ground.

Circumduction is therefore commonly associated with hemiparetic or hemiplegic gait after stroke, although similar compensatory patterns can occur with other neurological or musculoskeletal problems.

4. Waddling Gait: Look At The Hips And Muscles

A waddling gait is characterised by side-to-side movement of the pelvis or trunk while walking. Dr Changala says this pattern can result from hip-girdle muscle weakness and may be seen in muscular dystrophies, myopathies and hip joint conditions.

The proximal muscles around the hips are crucial for stabilising the pelvis during walking. When they are weak, the pelvis may tilt or the person may compensate with a characteristic waddling movement. Medical literature similarly associates waddling gait with proximal muscle weakness.

This means that an unusual walking pattern may sometimes point towards a muscle or joint problem rather than a problem originating in the brain.

5. A Bouncing Or Unusual Gait

Some movement disorders can produce walking patterns that look distinctly different from ordinary walking. Dr Changala describes a "bouncing gait", in which a person appears to bounce while walking, as something that may be seen in dystonia or other movement and neurodegenerative disorders.

Dystonia involves involuntary muscle contractions that can cause twisting movements or abnormal postures. Depending on which muscles are affected, walking can become unusual or difficult. Because movement disorders can produce highly variable gait patterns, doctors generally assess the entire movement pattern rather than relying on one visual characteristic.

6. Stiff, Crossing Legs: Spastic Gait

A person whose legs appear stiff and cross over one another while walking may have a spastic or scissoring gait. Dr Changala describes spastic gait as "walking with crossing legs and tightness in legs" and says it can occur in conditions such as cerebral palsy or spasticity secondary to cervical cord compression.

Spasticity results from abnormal increases in muscle tone caused by problems involving the central nervous system. It can make the legs stiff and interfere with normal foot placement. Scissoring gait is particularly recognised in cerebral palsy, while spinal cord disorders can also produce spastic gait patterns.

7. Stamping The Feet: A Sensory Problem?

Some people with peripheral neuropathy develop what doctors call a stamping or sensory ataxic gait. Dr Changala explains that these patients may "lift foot and thrash floor due to decreased sensation."

Why does this happen? The nervous system normally receives continuous information from the feet and joints about their position. If peripheral nerves are damaged, that sensory feedback can become impaired. The person may compensate by lifting the foot higher and bringing it down more forcefully, using visual and impact cues to determine where the foot is.

Sensory ataxic or stamping gait is associated with impaired proprioception and can occur in conditions including peripheral neuropathy and vitamin B12 deficiency.

8. High-Stepping Gait: When The Foot Is Weak

Another pattern associated with peripheral nerve problems is a high-stepping gait. Dr Changala says a person may "lift foot high in air due to weakness of foot." This can occur with foot drop, where weakness of the muscles responsible for lifting the front of the foot makes it difficult to clear the ground during walking.

The person compensates by lifting the knee and foot higher than usual. Peripheral nerve disorders, nerve-root problems and certain neuromuscular conditions can cause foot drop.

Can A Gait Change Be An Early Warning Sign?

Yes, but it should not be interpreted in isolation. Gait assessment can give doctors valuable clues about neurological, muscular, sensory and joint problems. A 2024 review describes neurological gait examination as an essential component of clinical assessment and highlights characteristic patterns including ataxic, waddling, steppage, spastic and Parkinsonian gait. (PubMed)

However, an abnormal gait does not automatically mean a serious neurological disease. Pain, arthritis, injuries, medication effects, vision problems, vestibular disorders and age-related changes can also alter walking.

The timing matters too. A gait abnormality that appears suddenly is more concerning than a pattern that has gradually developed over years. Acute gait disturbance can indicate a cerebrovascular or other acute neurological problem.

When Should You See A Doctor?

You should consider a medical assessment if there is:

A new or unexplained change in walking

Repeated falls or increasing unsteadiness

Difficulty initiating or stopping walking

New shuffling or very short steps

A leg that suddenly begins dragging

New foot drop or high-stepping

Increasing stiffness or crossing of the legs

Persistent difficulty with balance or coordination

Sudden difficulty walking, particularly when accompanied by facial drooping, arm or leg weakness, speech difficulty, severe dizziness, vision changes or confusion, requires urgent medical evaluation for possible stroke.

Your walking pattern is more than just a matter of style. It is the visible result of an extraordinarily complex interaction between the brain, spinal cord, nerves, muscles, joints and balance systems. That is why neurologists often watch how a person walks, turns, starts and stops during an examination.

As Dr Changala says, "The way we walk can reveal problems, especially neurological disorders and joint-related issues." A shuffling gait may offer clues about Parkinsonism; an outward-swinging leg may reflect post-stroke weakness; waddling may point towards hip or proximal muscle weakness; and high-stepping or stamping may suggest peripheral nerve or sensory problems.

But gait is a clue, not a diagnosis. If someone's normal walking pattern changes, particularly suddenly or progressively, it is worth getting evaluated rather than simply assuming it is ageing, weakness or "just the way they walk."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.