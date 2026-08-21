Deepinder Goyal, Zomato founder and former CEO, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an update on the Temple wearable device. In his tweet, he wrote, "Temple is now less than half the size of what you've seen so far. Volumetrically, Temple is now the smallest wearable on the market, and the most 10 powerful. Living and training with Temple is going to change your life." However, Goyal did not mention any measurement or other details in the post about how the device's size was reduced.

Temple is now less than half the size of what you've seen so far.



Volumetrically, Temple is now the smallest wearable on the market, and the most^10 powerful. Living and training with Temple is going to change your life.



We will start taking pre-orders for our limited launch… pic.twitter.com/L7tCEW588p — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 21, 2026

Recently, Indian badminton star PV Sindhu was spotted wearing the Temple device while competing at the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. The device has created curiosity among the audience. The website of Temple describes the device as "Temple measures your Entropy, the metabolic and sympathetic demand your body is under, the cost it pays to be alive. Healthy bodies keep it low at rest, then surge and recover when it counts. Growing evidence links this pattern to healthy aging."

Photo Credit: temple.com

Previously doctors have highlighted how the device measures parameters like cerebral blood flow and cognitive load. Temple aims to measure how the brain responds to intense physical and cognitive demand.

What Temple Does?

Speaking about the functions of the wearable device, Deepinder Goyal in an earlier post on X said that the "Temple team has made a breakthrough." Adding to it, he further wrote, "We have discovered (literally discovered) a biomarker, only readable on the temple region, and nowhere else, that measures the real-time cost of you being alive. We are calling it Entropy."

What Is Entropy?

This is a parameter which gets updated every second, on "an index from 1 to 250." 1 is the deepest rest that has ever been recorded, and 259 being the highest. The lower number was only seen in "fit, experienced meditators", whereas 250 was recorded in "elite athletes at the peak of their output and flow."

Sharing more about Entropy, Goyal said that "Everything moves Entropy." From sleep and stress to sprinting, coffee, meditation and more, Goyal says that everything impacts "your metabolism, your cost of being alive. And Entropy tracks it, live."

"Heart Rate doesn't come even close to this level of precision in calculating the cost of being alive. We benchmarked Entropy and Heart Rate against a standard metabolic cart (calorimeter). Over a hundred cardio sessions, Entropy tracked the calorimeter's curve at r=0.93 and p <0.001. Heart Rate managed a meagre r=0.55," he added.

The Temple team has made a breakthrough.



We have discovered (literally discovered) a biomarker, only readable on the temple region, and nowhere else, that measures the real-time cost of you being alive.



We are calling it Entropy™.



It's a live number on Temple's home screen,… pic.twitter.com/wEOu29hVBf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) June 18, 2026

Why Is Measuring Entropy Important?

Sharing the importance of Entropy, Goyal says that "Entropy Maxima is the highest your body can reach when you push it hard. A high peak is the signature of a capable body, one that can rise to meet effort and recover from it. As we age, that ceiling naturally falls, so this is the number to push upwards."

On the other hand, "Entropy Minima is the lowest your body settles to at rest. Across the animal world, a lower cost of being alive at rest tends to go with a longer life. Your Entropy Minima is the number to bring down, every single day."

How Do Brain-Focused Devices Work?

Most of these wearable devices have light-based sensors which detect changes linked to blood flow and oxygenation. These can be used to analyse and identify patterns associated with cognitive workload, stress, fatigue or recovery. However, it is important to note that not all of these parameters should be interpreted as evidence. If a reading is labelled as 'cognitive load', it should not be interpreted as evidence of neurological fatigue, brain injury or disease. This information will still have to be validated by a clinical assessment.

"Living with Entropy is magical. It teaches you so much about yourself, that no other metric ever has. We are looking forward to you trying out Temple. But not before it's perfect," added Goyal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.