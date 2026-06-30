Aarogya Setu was first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic as a contact-tracing app. It has now evolved into a much larger digital healthcare platform. The Government of India launched Aarogya Setu 2.0 on June 29, 2026, with the aim of turning the app into a one-stop solution for various healthcare needs. The upgraded version was launched by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda as part of the government's broader push towards digital healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Instead of focusing only on pandemic-related services, the new app now offers access to health records, insurance-related services and hospital facilities.

The revamped app is designed to make healthcare services easier and more accessible for citizens. Users can store and manage their medical records digitally, search for hospitals and doctors, access Ayushman Bharat services and even receive AI-based health insights. By bringing several health services under one platform, the government hopes to simplify healthcare management and improve patient experience across the country.

Key Features of Aarogya Setu 2.0

1. Digital Health Records

One of the biggest additions is the ability to securely store and manage personal health records. Users can access prescriptions, test reports and other medical documents in one place, reducing the need to carry physical records.

2. ABHA Integration

The app allows users to create and manage their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). This unique health ID helps individuals link and share their medical records across hospitals and healthcare providers whenever required.

3. Access to PM-JAY Services

Aarogya Setu 2.0 integrates services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). Users can search for empanelled hospitals, access their PM-JAY wallet and check policy details directly through the app.

4. Find Nearby Healthcare Services

The application helps users locate nearby hospitals, doctors, blood banks, ambulance services and Jan Aushadhi Kendras. This feature can be especially useful during emergencies.

5. AI-Powered Health Insights

The upgraded platform offers AI-driven health insights and smart health reports. These tools analyse available health information and provide users with useful recommendations regarding their health status.

6. Wearable Device Integration

Users can connect wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches to the app. This enables continuous monitoring of health indicators and helps maintain a complete health profile.

7. Faster Insurance Claims

Aarogya Setu 2.0 is linked with the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), which aims to speed up health insurance claim processing by enabling digital exchange of claim information between hospitals and insurers.

How to Use Aarogya Setu 2.0

Using Aarogya Setu 2.0 is fairly simple:

Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Register using your mobile number

Create or link your ABHA ID

Complete your profile with the necessary details

Upload or link existing medical records

Explore available services such as hospital search, PM-JAY benefits and health record management

Use consent settings to decide when and with whom your health data can be shared

Are There Any Drawbacks?

Despite its benefits, Aarogya Setu 2.0 may face some challenges. Privacy concerns remain a major issue because the app stores sensitive health information digitally. Some users may also find it difficult to use advanced features due to limited digital literacy. Dependence on internet connectivity can affect access in rural areas where network coverage is poor. In addition, integrating multiple healthcare services into a single platform may occasionally lead to technical glitches or delays. Experts have also stressed the need for strong transparency and data protection measures to maintain user trust.

The rollout of the Aarogya Setu 2.0 marks a significant step in India's digital healthcare journey. By combining health records, insurance services and healthcare access on a single platform, the app has the potential to make healthcare more convenient and efficient for millions of users in India. However, ensuring privacy, security and ease of use will be essential.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.