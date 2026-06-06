Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Ayushman Bharat programme had transformed healthcare access in India, extending health insurance protection to more than 60 per cent of families and reducing financial burdens on poor and middle-class households.

Speaking at a public gathering in Daman after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple projects worth Rs 2,970 crore, PM Modi described healthcare as one of the Union government's highest priorities.

"In the BJP government and in our NDA government, the first benchmark of development is change in the lives of the poor, the deprived, tribal communities and the middle class," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides eligible beneficiaries with health coverage of up to Rs five lakh.

"Today, even the poorest citizen has access to an Ayushman Card and the assurance of free treatment worth up to Rs five lakh," he said.

PM Modi added that the Union government had complemented the scheme with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and digital health initiatives.

According to the Prime Minister, Ayushman Cards and Jan Aushadhi Kendras had helped poor and middle-class families save nearly Rs 2.25 lakh crore in medical expenses.

Prime Minister Modi also cited improvements in health indicators, noting that hospital deliveries now account for more than 90 per cent of births and that child immunisation coverage had increased from around 60 per cent before 2014 to nearly 90 per cent.

"There has also been a major change in health security. Before 2014, less than 30 per cent of families were covered by health insurance schemes. Today, Ayushman Bharat has transformed those figures," he said.

PM Modi added that healthcare infrastructure in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had expanded significantly in recent years, with the establishment of a medical college, postgraduate courses and NAMO hospitals in Silvassa and Daman.

"People of this region will now benefit from even better healthcare services," he said.

The Prime Minister added that women had been among the greatest beneficiaries of healthcare reforms, particularly through improvements in maternal care, institutional deliveries and health coverage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)