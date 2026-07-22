Prostate health often doesn't get much attention until urinary problems begin. However, experts say that what you eat throughout your life can play an important role in maintaining a healthy prostate. While no single food can prevent or cure prostate diseases, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods may help reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, and support overall prostate function. According to Dr. Vivek Vasudeo, Consultant, Urology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, and Dr. Aman Gupta, Senior Consultant, Kidney Transplantation & Urology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, consuming a variety of antioxidant-rich fruits as part of a balanced diet may contribute to better prostate health.

Why Diet Matters For Prostate Health

The prostate is a small gland that plays an important role in the male reproductive system. As men age, they become more susceptible to conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatitis, and prostate cancer. Many of these conditions are linked with chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Fruits rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and plant compounds help protect cells from damage and support overall metabolic health, which is closely connected to prostate function. As per Dr Vasudeo, the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) recommend eating a diet rich in plant-based foods as part of a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of several cancers, including prostate cancer.

7 Fruits That May Support A Healthy Prostate

1. Tomatoes

Although commonly treated as a vegetable, tomatoes are technically a fruit and are among the richest dietary sources of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that accumulates in prostate tissue. Research suggests cooked tomatoes, such as tomato soup or tomato sauce, provide more absorbable lycopene than raw tomatoes.

Also read: What Are Polyphenols? Why Are These Crucial For Your Gut? Top Food Sources Listed

2. Pomegranate

Pomegranate contains polyphenols that possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Early research suggests these compounds may help reduce oxidative stress, although larger human studies are still needed to confirm their long-term benefits for prostate health.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon is another excellent source of lycopene. Besides supplying antioxidants, its high water content supports hydration, which is important for maintaining overall urinary tract health.

4. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with anthocyanins and vitamin C. These antioxidants help neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative stress that may contribute to cellular damage.

5. Citrus Fruits

Oranges, sweet lime, lemons, and grapefruit are rich in vitamin C and flavonoids. These nutrients support immune function while helping combat chronic inflammation throughout the body.

6. Grapes

Red and black grapes contain resveratrol, a plant compound currently being studied for its potential anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects. Although more research is needed, grapes remain a healthy addition to a balanced diet.

7. Avocado

Avocados provide healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and fibre. Supporting cardiovascular and metabolic health is important because poor metabolic health has also been associated with urinary and prostate problems.

Don't Forget Your Vegetables

Experts stress that vegetables are equally important for prostate health. Cruciferous vegetables such as:

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Cabbage

Brussels sprouts

contain natural compounds like sulforaphane and indoles, which observational studies have linked with a lower risk of prostate cancer. Green leafy vegetables, including spinach, fenugreek leaves, mustard greens, and other leafy vegetables, provide folate, magnesium, vitamin K, and antioxidants that support healthy ageing. Doctors recommend aiming for at least three servings of vegetables daily, with an emphasis on cruciferous and leafy greens.

Also read: Testosterone Replacement Therapy: How It Helps Prostate Health

Lifestyle Matters More Than Any Single Food

Experts emphasise that no fruit alone can prevent prostate disease. Instead, men should focus on an overall healthy lifestyle by:

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Exercising regularly

Avoiding smoking

Limiting processed and high-fat foods

Managing diabetes and blood pressure

When Should Men Get Their Prostate Checked?

Doctors recommend that men begin regular prostate screening around the age of 50, or earlier if they have a family history of prostate cancer. Consult a urologist if you experience:

Frequent urination

Difficulty passing urine

Weak urine stream

Dribbling after urination

Blood in the urine

Persistent urinary symptoms

An abnormal PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) blood test. Eating a colourful variety of fruits and vegetables can support prostate health by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress. Tomatoes, pomegranate, berries, citrus fruits, watermelon, grapes, and avocados all provide beneficial nutrients, but they work best as part of an overall healthy diet and lifestyle. Along with regular exercise and timely prostate screening, these simple dietary habits may help maintain prostate health and overall well-being as men age.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.