Chai and biscuits are a staple ritual that many people follow, but they could be silently affecting your gut barrier. The exact ingredients in both of these snacks are behind this gut health effect, as their individual composition is what makes the intestinal lining irritated. This habit may be contributing to bloating, sluggish digestion, and gut discomfort, so these individual ingredients and their impact should be looked at closely. Their exact ingredients that trigger these kinds of effects on the gut are, namely, refined flour, artificial sweeteners, emulsifiers, vegetable oil, and added sugars. Furthermore, when these ingredients are combined with caffeine from the chai, their impact on the gut becomes more potent.

What Is The Gut Barrier, And Why Does It Matter?

The gut barrier is important as it prevents harmful microbes from entering the bloodstream and supports overall nutrient absorption. The gut barrier is also important for regulating how your immune system functions and maintaining digestive well-being. This is why maintaining the gut barrier is of utmost importance, as a healthy gut barrier protects overall health.

Why Does Bloating Worsen During The Monsoon?

Bloating can worsen during the monsoon due to the body's inability to digest the food it has consumed. Humidity, digestive slowdown, increased bacterial growth in food, and reduced physical activity, as well as changes in eating patterns, can trigger gut health issues.

Symptoms

These signs indicate that what you have eaten isn't suitable for your digestive system:

Bloating

Gas

Acidity

Indigestion

Feeling heavy after meals

The Chai-Biscuit Combination: What Makes It Problematic?

The chai and biscuit combination is problematic, as it affects how the gut processes a sudden spike in blood sugar and caffeine together. There are multiple ingredients in it that can worsen its effect on the digestive system.

Refined Flour In Biscuits

Refined flour in the biscuits can trigger digestive upset, as there is a low fibre content in them. While this is harmful to the digestive process, the problem of poor satiety is also an issue. This makes people overeat biscuits in a time period when they should be eating something more nutritious instead.

Research published in the Molecules Journal suggests that the gut microbiome can become disrupted when this refined flour enters the stomach in vast quantities. These collectively contribute to gut microbiome disruption.

Sugar Overload

The added sugars present in biscuits can inflame the gut and even encourage unhealthy gut bacteria growth.

Excess Tea Consumption

If there is excess tea consumption, then caffeine can irritate the sensitive digestive system. It can also worsen acidity, especially when it is consumed after not eating for a while.

How Your Evening Snack May Affect the Gut Barrier

The mechanisms behind this evening snack can be due to repeated intake of highly processed foods. There can be a lack of fibre-rich foods that can negatively affect how well the gut barrier can function. There is even a chance of increased risk of inflammation in the gut and reduced microbial diversity.

Gut Barrier Warning Signs

The gut barrier can show warning signs when it is experiencing problems with normal functioning. Here are the warning signs to keep in mind:

Frequent bloating

Gas

Food sensitivities

Fatigue

Irregular bowel habits

Other Monsoon Habits That May Be Harming Your Gut

Your gut health may be becoming a victim of your monsoon habits if you consume maida biscuits with your chai. Furthermore, the addition of fried snacks, eating late at night, low water intake, excess packaged foods, and skipping fruit and vegetable intake can further extend this damage.

Foods That Support Gut Health During The Rains

During rainy weather, certain foods can support your gut health, as they contain gut-nourishing benefits. Here are the foods that you should have on your plate:

Homemade curd

Fermented foods

Bananas

Oats

Lentils

Seasonal cooked vegetables

Nuts and seeds

Gut-Friendly Drinks

Consuming gut-friendly drinks such as:

Ginger tea

Jeera water

Fennel water

These drinks can help with gut health as they contain nourishing ingredients.

When Bloating Could Signal A Bigger Gut Problem

Bloating after eating chai and biscuits is a common digestive issue, but it could also be a sign of a bigger gut problem. If these red flags are present:

Persistent bloating

Unexplained weight loss

Chronic diarrhea

Blood in stool

Severe abdominal pain

Note: A gastroenterologist should be consulted when bloating turns serious or happens too frequently.

Healthier Alternatives To The Chai-Biscuit Habit

The chai biscuit habit should be swapped with healthy alternatives, such as consuming:

Roasted chana

Sprouts chaat

Nuts

Fruit with yoghurt

Makhana

Vegetable sandwiches on whole-grain bread

The classic habit of chai and a biscuit may be considered harmless. But frequent consumption of processed foods can wreck your gut barrier.

Also Read: Want To Reset Your Gut? These 3 Simple Habits Could Make A Big Difference

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.