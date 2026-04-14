Can Wearing Multiple Wearable Devices Like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Provide Added Health Benefits?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked curiosity online with her "triple wearable setup." Known for her simple white cotton saree, she was recently seen sporting not one but three fitness devices at once. Her choice has ignited a wider conversation: can wearing multiple wearable devices actually offer better health insights, or is it simply overkill? "Wearables can be useful, although it should not be overlooked that they are no replacement for the proper clinical examination. Accuracy of such gadgets may vary from one patient to another, thus, it is imperative to approach their findings with caution, ideally in partnership with a physician," says Dr. Snehal Kohale, Fertility specialist, Gynecologist, and IVF expert.

Why Are Wearables So Popular?

Fitness wearables have become mainstream tools for tracking health metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, activity levels and even stress. Wearable devices go beyond step counting to offer detailed analytics on recovery, cardiovascular health and daily strain.

Also read: Can Wearables Protect You From Heatwaves? Doctors And Experts Explain

Meanwhile, the smart ring she was wearing focuses heavily on sleep patterns, body temperature and readiness scores, making it popular among wellness enthusiasts.

Can Multiple Devices Improve Accuracy?

Wearable devices are designed to capture and record physiological signals from the specific part of the body where they are placed. Dr. Sorabh Gupta, Consultant Neurologist at Kailash Hospital, Dehradun, explains, "These devices detect movements and monitor blood flow in the area they are worn. For instance, a wristwatch can track blood circulation and measure pulse rate, even identifying irregular heartbeat patterns."

In theory, using more than one wearable may provide a broader view of your health. Each device uses its own algorithms and sensors, which means:

One may track sleep better, while another excels at workout data

Combining insights could give a more comprehensive picture

Cross-verifying data may improve reliability

However, experts point out that most consumer wearables are not medical-grade devices. Minor variations between devices are common, and having more data does not always mean better decisions.

The Pros Of Wearing Multiple Wearables

1. Holistic Health Tracking

Using devices like the Whoop Strap for recovery and the Oura Ring for sleep can provide a layered understanding of your body.

2. Specialised Insights

Different devices focus on different metrics. For instance:

Apple Watch: workouts, ECG, activity

Oura Ring: sleep, readiness

Whoop Strap: strain, recovery

3. Behavioural Motivation

Seeing consistent feedback across multiple platforms can reinforce healthy habits and improve adherence to fitness routines.

The Cons You Should Know

1. Data Overload

Too much information can become confusing. Conflicting metrics may leave users unsure about what to trust.

2. Redundancy

Many devices track similar metrics like heart rate and steps, making some data repetitive rather than useful.

3. Not a Substitute for Medical Advice

Even with multiple devices, wearables cannot replace professional diagnosis or clinical monitoring.

Also read: 5 Biohacking Tips For Longevity And Better Health

What Do Experts Say?

Health experts suggest that the real benefit lies not in the number of devices, but in how effectively the data is used. Consistency in tracking, understanding trends over time, and making lifestyle changes based on insights matter more than stacking gadgets. For most people, one well-chosen wearable that suits their goals is enough. However, fitness enthusiasts, athletes or biohackers may benefit from combining devices for deeper analysis.

Should You Try The "Triple Wearable" Trend?

The trend highlighted by Mamata Banerjee is certainly eye-catching, but it may not be necessary for everyone. If you are considering multiple devices, ask yourself:

What specific health metrics do I want to track? Does my current device already cover these? Will additional data actually help me change my habits?

Wearing multiple fitness trackers like the Whoop Strap, Apple Watch and Oura Ring can offer more detailed insights, but it is not a guaranteed path to better health. Ultimately, actionable insights, consistency and lifestyle changes matter far more than the number of gadgets on your wrist or finger.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.