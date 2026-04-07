Can Wearables Protect You From Heatwaves? Doctors And Experts Explain

As temperatures soar across India, heatwaves are no longer occasional disruptions. They are becoming a harsh reality of daily life. From delivery riders and factory workers to commuters and school children, millions are exposed to extreme heat conditions where temperatures often cross 40 degree Celsius. But as the risks rise, so does innovation. A growing question now is whether wearable technology can actually help protect us from heat-related illnesses. "Wearables can be useful, although it should not be overlooked that they are no replacement for the proper clinical examination. Accuracy of such gadgets may vary from one patient to another, thus, it is imperative to approach their findings with caution, ideally in partnership with a physician," says Dr. Snehal Kohale, Fertility specialist, Gynecologist, and IVF expert

"The use of wearables in terms of personal health monitoring may contribute to greater awareness and prevention of negative outcomes for the sake of women's health, particularly while pregnant," she adds.

Heatwaves: A Growing Public Health Threat

Rising global temperatures have made heatwaves more frequent and intense, increasing the risk of conditions like Dehydration, Heat Exhaustion, and even life-threatening Heat Stroke. According to Dr Ravi Malik, Director, Malik Radix Healthcare, certain groups are especially vulnerable. Children, the elderly, outdoor workers, and athletes are particularly at risk of heat-related illnesses. In many cases, early symptoms like fatigue, dizziness, and headache are either ignored or appear suddenly. This makes early detection crucial, and that is where wearable technology is stepping in.

Also read: What Happens To Your Body During A Heatwave? Health Risks Explained

How Wearables Are Changing Heat Safety

Devices such as smartwatches, fitness bands, and temperature-monitoring patches, are now capable of tracking key physiological signals in real time. More advanced and medical-grade wearables are being designed to go a step further by tracking:

Core body temperature

Hydration levels

Heart rate variability

Environmental heat exposure

"Wearable devices can detect abnormal physiological changes and alert users to hydrate, rest, or move to a cooler environment before symptoms worsen," explains Dr Malik.

Why Early Signals Matter

Heat stress does not happen instantly. The body gives warning signs before things become serious. As Kulpreet Sahni, Founder & CEO, Chiltier, points out, "Heat stress is not sudden. The body gives signals, a rise in temperature, faster heart rate, and a sense of strain. The problem is that we often notice these signals too late."

"This early awareness can prevent more serious health issues by helping people understand when their body is under stress," Sahni adds.

A Game-Changer For High-Risk Groups

For people who spend long hours outdoors, wearable technology might be useful. Workers in construction, delivery, agriculture, and transport sectors often operate in extreme heat with limited breaks. Real-time alerts can help them pause, hydrate, or seek shade before reaching dangerous levels of heat stress.

Children also stand to benefit significantly.

"Children often fail to recognise early symptoms while playing outdoors. Wearable sensors can help caregivers monitor physical strain and body temperature, adding an extra layer of safety," says Dr Malik.

The Science Behind Heat Monitoring

At its core, managing heat stress is about understanding how the body responds to rising temperatures. "When we can recognise patterns in physiological changes, we can intervene at the right time with the right measures," says Sahni. Scientific insights, combined with real-time data, allow for:

Better regulation of body temperature

Timely cooling interventions

Reduced strain on the body

This becomes even more critical for vulnerable groups such as the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.

Technology Alone Is Not Enough

While wearables offer promising support, experts caution against relying on them entirely. "Most consumer devices are not yet designed as diagnostic medical tools, and accuracy can vary," Dr Malik notes. There are also challenges such as it's cost and accessibility, limited awareness and user compliance Sahni emphasises that the real impact comes from combining technology with basic preventive measures. Wearables work best when supported by essential practices like staying hydrated, taking regular breaks, having access to shade, and following safety guidelines.

Also read: Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion: Early Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Simple Habits Still Matter Most

Even with the best technology, fundamental precautions remain the first line of defence against heatwaves:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours

Wear light, breathable clothing

Take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas

Never ignore early warning signs like dizziness or fatigue

The Future Of Heat Protection

Wearable technology sits at the intersection of healthcare and innovation. As sensors become more accurate and accessible, these devices could play a larger role in predicting and preventing heat-related illnesses."With ongoing research and improved sensor accuracy, future devices may provide more reliable predictions and allow earlier intervention," says Dr Malik.

Wearables are not a magic shield against heatwaves, but they are a powerful tool. By helping individuals listen to their bodies in real time, they can enable earlier action, reduce risks, and potentially save lives. In a world where extreme heat is becoming the new normal, combining smart technology with simple habits may be the key to staying safe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.