Chinese Doctors Sound Alarm As Bizarre 'Neck Hanging Exercise' Gains Popularity

'Neck hanging exercise', a bizarre fitness trend, has taken China by storm, with young people hanging from trees and bars by their necks to treat chronic neck pain and insomnia, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. However, medical experts are warning of the severe risks associated with this practice. They reportedly said that these exercises can potentially cause spinal cord damage and paralysis. According to the media outlet, people hanging from trees in fitness areas has become a common sight in some areas. For this exercise, people suspend their heads with ropes and their feet don't touch the ground.

Such exercises have gained popularity in China because the 2024 China Cervical Spine Health White Paper report mentioned that more than 200 million people in China suffer from cervical spine disorders. More than 40 per cent of patients are under the age of 30.

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The neck-hanging exercise is an uncontrolled and unvalidated method. It is different from clinical cervical traction therapy, which is performed under medical supervision with precise weight and angle controls.

The cervical spine is delicate, containing vital nerves, ligaments and blood vessels that can be permanently damaged. In May 2024, a 57-year-old man in Chongqing reportedly died of suffocation while attempting the exercise.

In Shenyang, China, some residents are trying an unusual insomnia remedy: hanging from the neck with a belt and gently swinging for minutes.



Supporters claim better sleep.



Experts strongly warn this is dangerous and not medically recommended.pic.twitter.com/1qtmz1OdZD — Liisa Nieminen (@SheKnowsScience) February 28, 2026

"Performing heavy suspension in an uncontrolled state can easily stimulate blood vessels and nerves. In mild cases, it may cause dizziness and nausea; in severe cases, it can lead to spinal cord injury or even high-level paralysis," Shen Ya, who is a senior therapist from the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at the Air Force Hospital of the Eastern Theatre Command, told Litchi News.

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While reacting to this viral trend, one online observer reportedly wrote on local social media that it is "honestly terrifying". "My blood freezes just watching it," the user added.

"Just hearing about this neck-hanging exercise sounds scary. Risking your long-term health for momentary relief is simply not worth it," another said as quoted.