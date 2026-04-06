Watch: Internet Reacts To Indian Woman Praising Sri Lanka's "Spotless" Beaches

An Indian woman has sparked a heated debate on civic sense and cleanliness after sharing a video of herself on a Sri Lankan beach. Her comments that she is "embarrassed" over the difference between the Sri Lankan beaches and those in India went viral on social media. The woman named Mehaik posted a video on Instagram, in which she is seen sitting on a Sri Lankan beach. As she praised Sri Lankans for keeping their public spaces clean, she questioned why India struggles to maintain similar cleanliness standards despite being a larger economy and having greater resources.

"I have to say this, that Sri Lanka has embarrassed me. A country that is smaller, economically struggling, that literally declared bankruptcy, and yet their beaches are clean and spotless," she said in the video, adding that she didn't see a single plastic bottle or a wrapper on the beaches.

"I'm not even comparing India to Europe. This is a developing country just like us. So what's our excuse? Because clearly, it's not about the money. Maybe that's the uncomfortable truth we don't want to hear."

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Watch the video here:

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"I didn't expect to feel this way, but some places really make you pause and reflect. The beaches in Sri Lanka felt unreal, not because they're more beautiful (ok maybe they are) but because of the care. The respect. The intention," she wrote as the caption.

"It made me wonder... we have everything we need, so what are we missing? Is it awareness? Accountability? Or just habit? And more importantly, when did we start accepting this as normal?"

Social Media Reaction

The video has gone viral, sparking discussions on civic responsibility. More than 80,000 users viewed it, and over 3,000 liked it. "Soo true. Their roads. I just can't forget. Not a single pothole in the 100s of kms we drove. And in India - I'd rather not tell," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I have travelled the entire Sri Lanka. Didn't see many dustbins and the country was spotlessly clean," another user chimed in.

"It's just people, take accountability and then the government can enforce strict law... unless we act, there is no way out... the sooner the better," a third user wrote, suggesting what should be done.