Watch: Woman Praises "Introvert-Friendly" Technology At Finland Airport, Internet Reacts

Eshita Mann, a content creator, shared stunning features of self-service technology at Helsinki Airport in Finland, showcasing how the airport's efficient systems make travelling hassle-free. In the video posted on Instagram, Mann highlighted that the passengers can check in and print boarding passes using kiosks, avoiding long queues. They can also use the automated baggage drop-off points that streamline the check-in process. There is facial recognition technology that verifies passenger identity to enhance security and speed.

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"At this airport, machines do more work than people. You have to tag your own bag. Once you've done that, everything else is self-service. One can scan the QR code or the boarding pass and then drop their bag," she said in the video, further adding that there's just one counter at the end for support, in case someone faces any issues. Otherwise, there's hardly any staff around to assist.

"Airport par zero human interaction," text on the video read. In the caption, she wrote, "Introvert-friendly airport system."

The video drew significant traction, with some users praising it. In comparison, others state that such technology is available at several Indian airports as well. Some even suggested that it can be a "headache" for some people, like the elderly.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

The video received over 21,000 views. In the comment section, one user wrote, "Ye India me bhi hai" (This is in India as well).

"These things are quite common in India now. Lucknow airport already has all of this. It's not exclusive technology that only Helsinki has," another user added.

"So they replaced humans with machines to save cost, haan. Where are those people who were saying AI doesn't take jobs?" one user pointed at how such systems might create unemployment.

"It can be a headache," a fourth user weighed in on the negative side of such technology.