Weight loss is a common goal for many individuals, and walking is often the first choice for achieving this. Walking is often regarded as one of the best forms of exercise for weight loss, and for good reason. It's a low-impact activity that can be easily integrated into daily routines, making it accessible for people of all fitness levels. Not only does walking help burn calories, but it also supports cardiovascular health, builds endurance, and improves overall mood.

Shraddha, a yoga expert with 13+ years of experience, lost more than 33 kilos by walking for 30 minutes every day. However, it's not simple walking.

"As someone who has lost over 33 kilos, this is my secret to weight loss. I am going to show you everything, very clearly," Shraddha said in an Instagram video.

In the video, she can be seen walking on a treadmill.

"Make sure that your treadmill is on an incline of 15%. If you are a beginner, start with 6 or 7% and eventually make your way up to 15," she revealed in the video.

Speed:

"You don't need to have a high speed; 3 or 3.5 kph is enough," Shraddha mentioned.

How many times a week?

"I do this for 30 minutes," she revealed.

In the comment section, she has also mentioned, "I personally do this 3x a week and weight training 3x a week currently. When I lost my first 20 kilos, I used to do this only 5x a week!"

Pro tip:

"Make sure that your hands are free. Your hands should not touch the treadmill," she advised.

How incline walking helps with weight loss

Many people choose to walk on a treadmill. It offers convenience and versatility. Additionally, a treadmill allows individuals to walk regardless of the weather conditions outside, providing a consistent exercise opportunity. Plus, with a treadmill, you can easily adjust your speed and incline to tailor your workout according to your fitness level and goals.

Incline walking, in particular, is an excellent choice for weight loss. Walking at an incline increases the intensity of the workout without necessitating higher speeds. This helps to engage more muscle groups, particularly in the legs and glutes, which can lead to a higher calorie burn compared to walking on a flat surface.

At a steep 15% incline, you can burn nearly twice the calories compared to walking at the exact same speed on a flat surface. This allows you to burn a similar amount of calories as jogging, but without the exhaustion of running.

Incline walking also places less stress on the joints, making it a safer option for those with joint pain or injuries.

How to get started safely

A 15% incline is very steep and can put a strain on your lower back and Achilles tendons if you start too fast.

Set the treadmill speed to a modest 2.0 to 2.5 mph.

If 15% feels too intense at first, try starting at 5% or 7% and gradually increase the angle over a few weeks.

Avoid leaning back and gripping the treadmill handles tightly, as this reduces the workload and cancels out the calorie-burning benefits.

Overall, incorporating incline walking into a fitness routine can significantly enhance weight loss efforts while maintaining a sustainable routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.