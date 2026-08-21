In today's digital age, many people spend the majority of their day looking down at their phones, computers, and other screens. Whether they are scrolling through social media, working, or consuming content, the average person dedicates a significant portion of their time to screen use. This habit can seriously damage the spine over time, leading to more issues than just eye strain and fatigue.

The average human head weighs about 10 to 12 pounds, and when tilted forward, it places much greater strain on the neck muscles and upper back. Over time, this added pressure can result in discomfort, chronic pain, and conditions such as "text neck," which is characterised by stiffness and pain in the neck and shoulders.

Moreover, poor posture can have broader consequences. It can reduce mobility, affect balance, and contribute to headaches and degenerative conditions over time.

"Prolonged use of smartphones and laptops, particularly while maintaining a bent-forward or "looking down" posture, can place considerable strain on the neck and spine. When the head remains tilted forward for extended periods, the muscles and supporting structures of the cervical spine have to work harder to maintain the position. For working professionals who spend several hours at a desk, attend virtual meetings, or frequently switch between laptops and mobile phones, the cumulative effect of maintaining static postures can be significant," explains Dr. Rajesh Parasnis, Senior Consultant, Spine Surgery at Apollo Hospitals Pune.

What are the symptoms?

"Over time, this may contribute to neck and shoulder stiffness, muscular fatigue, headaches and persistent pain. In some individuals, persistent symptoms may also include pain radiating to the arms, tingling, numbness or weakness, which should not be ignored," explains Dr. Parasnis.

Prevention tips to follow:

The expert explains that these consequences can be prevented by making simple changes to everyday habits. "While working on a laptop, the screen should ideally be positioned closer to eye level to avoid continuously bending the neck forward; using a laptop stand along with a separate keyboard and mouse can help. Similarly, while using a smartphone, bringing the device closer to eye level rather than lowering the head can reduce neck strain," he recommends.

1. Maintain good posture

When using devices, be conscious of your posture. Keep your back straight and shoulders back. Try to raise your phone or laptop to eye level to avoid bending your neck forward.

2. Take regular breaks

Incorporate the 20-20-20 rule into your routine. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. This can help reduce eye strain and give your neck a rest.

3. Strengthen core and neck muscles

Engage in exercises that strengthen your core and neck muscles. This can improve stability and reduce the risk of injury.

4. Use ergonomic devices

Consider using supportive chairs, standing desks, or phone holders to promote better posture while working or using your devices.

5. Stay active

Regular physical activity can help maintain good posture and overall spinal health. Stretching and yoga can also alleviate tension and improve flexibility.

"Most importantly, recurring or worsening pain should not be dismissed as a normal consequence of desk work and should be evaluated by a specialist when required," Dr. Parasnis concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.