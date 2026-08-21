Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday reviewed the prevailing situation and preparedness for H1N1 Influenza in the country, with particular focus on the National Capital.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and health officials to strengthen preparedness and arrangements for patients with influenza and its possible complications.

According to data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), nearly 1,449 cases of H1N1 were recorded in Delhi till August 12 - an over six-fold increase from 229 cases reported during the same period last year.

Besides H1N1, Delhi has recorded 184 cases of influenza B (Yamagata) this year, according to the available data.

Earlier, the Delhi Health Minister said dedicated wards have been set up at Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and other Delhi government hospitals to manage the increase in cases.

"Doctors in Delhi government hospitals are treating patients properly, and we have made adequate arrangements in terms of medicines, beds and ventilators," said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

In 2019, Delhi reported 3,637 H1N1 cases and 31 deaths linked to the infection. H1N1 is a strain of influenza A virus that primarily affects the respiratory system.

According to doctors, H1N1 infection can involve the nose, throat, and lungs, with symptoms that commonly include fever, cough, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, sweating and chills.

Most influenza infections are self-limiting, but some patients can develop complications such as viral pneumonia, secondary bacterial pneumonia or worsening of pre-existing heart and lung conditions.

Doctors generally advise people with influenza-like symptoms to monitor their condition and seek medical attention if symptoms become severe or progressively worsen. Difficulty in breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion, severe weakness or dehydration are among symptoms that warrant urgent medical assessment.

In a separate development, the Ministry informed on X, “A review meeting on PM-ABHIM and the 15th Finance Commission (15th FC) Health Grants was held today under the chairpersonship of the Joint Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.”

“Progress across Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland was reviewed,” it said on X.

States/UTs were urged to expedite physical and financial progress and ensure the timely completion and operationalisation of approved health infrastructure and facilities, the statement said.

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