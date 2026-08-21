When people think about mental health problems, they often picture someone who is visibly sad, anxious, crying or struggling to cope. But mental illness does not always announce itself through obvious emotional distress. Sometimes, the first signs are much quieter, and can show up in everyday behaviour, sleep, energy, relationships or even physical health.

A person may continue going to work, attending college, caring for children or meeting social obligations while feeling unusually disconnected, irritable or emotionally flat. Someone who has never considered themselves anxious or depressed may suddenly find it difficult to concentrate, lose interest in things they once enjoyed or become increasingly short-tempered at home.

"Mental health concerns do not always announce themselves through sadness or anxiety. Sometimes, the signs are simply that a person is no longer functioning, feeling or behaving as they usually do," says Dr Krutika Ainapur, Senior Consultant - Adult Psychiatrist & Sexologist, MBBS, MD - Psychiatry, Maarga MindCare.

This is important because recognising these changes early can encourage a person to seek help before symptoms become more severe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression can involve not only persistent sadness but also loss of interest, tiredness, poor concentration, disturbed sleep, appetite changes, irritability and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

Mental Health Problems Don't Always Look Like Sadness

Feeling sad occasionally is a normal response to difficult experiences. Mental health conditions are different because symptoms tend to be more persistent and can interfere with everyday functioning.

Depression, for example, is characterised by depressed mood or loss of pleasure or interest over a prolonged period. WHO says depressive episodes typically occur most of the day, nearly every day, for at least two weeks, alongside other symptoms. That means someone does not necessarily have to say, "I feel sad," for something to be wrong.

They may instead say:

"I don't enjoy anything anymore"

"I am exhausted all the time"

"I can't concentrate"

"I just want to be left alone"

"Everything irritates me"

"I can't sleep properly"

"I don't feel like myself"

These changes can be easy to dismiss as stress, burnout, laziness or simply "having a bad phase".

Irritability Can Be A Clue

One of the less-recognised signs of a mental health problem is persistent irritability. A person may become unusually impatient, angry or frustrated over relatively minor things. The change may be particularly noticeable to people around them. "Irritability can sometimes be one of the earliest signs that something has changed emotionally," says Dr Ainapur.

"For some, this may first become noticeable at home. A mother may seek help because she finds herself becoming increasingly irritable with her children, losing patience more often than usual, or reacting more strongly to everyday situations." The same can happen in relationships with spouses, parents, friends or colleagues.

Irritability by itself does not mean someone has depression or another mental health disorder. But when it is persistent, noticeably different from a person's usual behaviour and begins affecting relationships or daily functioning, it deserves attention. The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) lists irritability, frustration and restlessness among possible symptoms of depression, along with changes in sleep, appetite, energy, concentration and interest.

You Can Be Functioning And Still Be Struggling

One common misconception is that someone who is working, studying, socialising or caring for their family cannot be mentally unwell. That is not necessarily true.

Some people continue meeting their responsibilities despite experiencing significant internal or behavioural changes. They may appear perfectly functional to colleagues and friends but feel emotionally disconnected, unusually tired or unable to enjoy things that previously mattered to them.

Dr Ainapur says "a person can be mentally unwell while appearing calm, functioning at work or college, and not describing feelings of sadness or anxiety." The important question is therefore not simply "Are you functioning?", but also "Has the way you are functioning changed?"

Perhaps you are getting through work but struggling to concentrate. Maybe you continue meeting friends but no longer enjoy it. Or perhaps you are completing household responsibilities while becoming increasingly withdrawn or irritable. These changes can be meaningful when they persist.

Watch For Changes In Sleep, Appetite And Energy

Mental health conditions can affect several basic functions.

A person may:

Sleep far more or far less than usual

Wake frequently or struggle to get out of bed

Lose their appetite or eat significantly more

Experience unexplained changes in weight

Feel persistently exhausted

Find simple tasks unusually difficult

Struggle to concentrate or make decisions

WHO identifies disturbed sleep, changes in appetite or weight, tiredness and poor concentration among common symptoms of depression. These symptoms can also occur because of physical illnesses, medication side effects, sleep disorders, hormonal changes or other conditions. That is why they should not automatically be labelled as a mental health problem.

Sometimes The First Signs Are Physical

Mental health and physical health are closely connected. Someone experiencing depression may seek medical help for headaches, body aches, digestive complaints, fatigue or sleep problems without initially recognising an emotional component. NIMH notes that depression can be associated with physical aches and pains, headaches, cramps and digestive problems without a clear physical cause or symptoms that do not improve with treatment.

At the same time, physical illnesses can produce symptoms that resemble depression. "Medical conditions and certain medicines can produce symptoms that resemble depression or other mental health problems," says Dr Ainapur. For example, thyroid disorders and some medicines can cause changes in energy, mood, sleep or concentration. NIMH therefore recommends that healthcare providers consider physical causes as part of an assessment. The takeaway: don't self-diagnose either way.

Losing Interest Can Matter More Than Feeling Sad

One of the most important clues can be anhedonia, losing interest or pleasure in activities that were previously enjoyable. It may start subtly. You stop looking forward to weekend plans. A hobby that once helped you unwind gets abandoned. You keep scrolling instead of watching your favourite show. Meeting friends feels like a chore. You may still do these things occasionally, but they no longer feel rewarding.

WHO identifies loss of pleasure or interest as a core feature of depression. Dr Ainapur describes it simply: "Sometimes the first change is simply that things do not feel the same anymore." That feeling alone does not establish a diagnosis. But if it persists alongside changes in energy, sleep, concentration, appetite, behaviour or functioning, it is worth discussing with a professional.

When Should You Seek Professional Help?

Consider speaking to a mental health professional if you notice persistent or worsening changes in:

Sleep or appetite

Energy levels

Concentration or decision-making

Interest in usual activities

Social interaction and relationships

Work, studies or everyday responsibilities

Mood or behaviour

NIMH recommends seeking professional help when severe or distressing symptoms persist, including difficulty sleeping, appetite changes, problems concentrating, loss of interest and difficulty completing usual activities.

You do not necessarily have to wait until symptoms become overwhelming. Dr Ainapur says, "Early recognition can make treatment more effective." Treatment is also not one-size-fits-all. Depending on the condition and severity, treatment may include psychotherapy, medication or a combination of approaches. WHO says effective psychological treatments and medicines are available for depression.

What About Thoughts Of Self-Harm Or Suicide?

Some warning signs require immediate attention, regardless of whether a person looks sad or anxious. Thoughts about death, self-harm or suicide should always be taken seriously. A person does not have to appear visibly distressed for these thoughts to represent an emergency. WHO identifies suicidal thoughts and behaviour as possible symptoms of severe depression and notes the link between depression and suicide.

If someone tells you they are thinking about harming themselves or ending their life, don't dismiss it because they "seem fine". Stay with them if possible, remove immediate means of harm where safe to do so, and seek urgent professional help.

Mental health problems don't always look like crying, panic or obvious sadness. Sometimes they look like constant irritation, sleeping too much, losing interest in favourite activities, struggling to concentrate, withdrawing from people or feeling unusually tired and disconnected.

These signs do not automatically mean someone has a mental health disorder. But when they represent a persistent change from a person's usual self, interfere with daily life or continue to worsen, they deserve attention.

As Dr Ainapur says, "Recognising these quieter changes can be the first step towards getting the right support." The goal is not to label every bad mood as mental illness. It is to recognise when "I'm just stressed" or "I'm just tired" has stopped explaining what is happening, and know that seeking professional help is a valid next step.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.