The smell of freshly brewed chai, a favourite perfume or a meal cooking in the kitchen is something most people recognise without thinking. But what happens when familiar smells suddenly seem weaker, disappear altogether or begin to smell unpleasant for no apparent reason?

While a blocked nose, allergies, sinus infections and viral illnesses are common explanations, persistent changes in the sense of smell can sometimes offer clues about the brain and nervous system. In particular, a reduced ability to detect odours has been associated with neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. In some people with Parkinson's, smell impairment may appear years before the more familiar symptoms of tremor, stiffness and slowed movement become noticeable.

"Our sense of smell is something we often take for granted. Yet, changes in the ability to smell can sometimes provide an early clue to problems affecting the brain and nervous system," said Dr Vikram Asturker, Head of Department, Neurology, Army Hospital Research and Referral, Delhi.

However, an altered sense of smell does not automatically indicate a neurological disease. Most cases have other possible explanations, and smell loss alone cannot diagnose or reliably predict Parkinson's disease or dementia. Understanding the nature of the change, how long it has lasted and whether other symptoms are present is key.

What are the different types of smell changes?

Changes in smell can take several forms, and recognising them can help doctors investigate the underlying cause.

Hyposmia: A reduced ability to detect smells. Coffee, flowers or familiar foods may have a much weaker aroma than before.

A reduced ability to detect smells. Coffee, flowers or familiar foods may have a much weaker aroma than before. Anosmia: A complete loss of the sense of smell.

A complete loss of the sense of smell. Parosmia: A distortion in the perception of familiar smells. For instance, food that once smelled appetising may suddenly smell burnt, rotten or unpleasant.

A distortion in the perception of familiar smells. For instance, food that once smelled appetising may suddenly smell burnt, rotten or unpleasant. Phantosmia: Perceiving a smell that is not actually present, such as smoke or something burning when there is no identifiable source.

The US National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) identifies these as recognised smell disorders and notes that they can arise from infections, nasal problems, ageing, head injuries, medications and conditions affecting the nervous system.

Smell also plays an important role in how food tastes. Someone who says that food has become tasteless may actually have reduced smell perception, which contributes substantially to flavour.

Why can loss of smell be linked to Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement and can also cause non-motor symptoms. These include constipation, sleep disturbances, changes in mood and a reduced sense of smell.

The olfactory system, the network responsible for detecting and processing smells, has connections to several brain regions. Changes affecting these pathways may occur during the development of some neurodegenerative conditions, potentially explaining why smell impairment can precede more obvious symptoms.

"Reduced sense of smell has been associated with certain neurological conditions, particularly Parkinson's disease, where it can occasionally appear years before the more familiar symptoms such as tremor, stiffness or slowness of movement," Dr Asturker said.

This does not mean that everyone who loses their sense of smell will develop Parkinson's disease. Rather, smell impairment is one of several possible early features that researchers have studied to better understand the disease process.

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Can smell changes also signal Alzheimer's disease?

Research has also linked impaired smell identification with Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline. Some people with Alzheimer's have difficulty recognising or identifying familiar odours, and changes in smell have been associated with alterations in brain regions involved in memory and processing sensory information.

A systematic review and meta-analysis published in 2018 examined 51 studies and found substantial associations between olfactory impairment and Alzheimer's disease. The researchers suggested that smell testing could potentially complement other methods used to assess the condition, although it cannot establish a diagnosis on its own.

Importantly, these findings describe associations rather than a definitive screening test. Ageing itself can reduce the ability to smell, and many other conditions can cause similar changes. Memory loss, confusion or difficulty managing familiar daily tasks alongside persistent smell impairment would make a broader medical assessment particularly important.

Common reasons your sense of smell may change

Neurological conditions are only one possible explanation. More common causes include:

Colds and viral infections: Respiratory infections, including COVID-19, can temporarily or persistently affect smell.

Allergies and sinus problems: Inflammation and congestion can prevent odour molecules from reaching the smell receptors in the nose.

Nasal polyps: These growths can obstruct airflow and interfere with smell perception.

Smoking: Tobacco exposure can impair the sense of smell.

Medications: Certain medicines can alter smell perception.

Head injuries: Damage to the olfactory nerves or related structures may cause lasting impairment.

Ageing: Smell sensitivity can decline naturally with age.

The NIDCD lists these among the recognised causes of smell disorders. In the Indian context, recurring nasal allergies, sinus symptoms, respiratory infections and tobacco exposure are important possibilities to discuss with a doctor rather than immediately assuming a neurological cause.

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When should you see a doctor?

"Persistent or unexplained changes deserve attention," Dr Asturker said. You should seek medical advice if smell loss or distortion persists, progressively worsens, occurs without an obvious explanation or begins affecting your ability to recognise everyday odours. A doctor may examine the nose and sinuses, review recent infections and medications, assess smell function and determine whether an ENT or neurological evaluation is appropriate.

The need for further assessment becomes greater when smell changes occur alongside other symptoms, such as:

Tremor, stiffness, slowed movement or changes in walking

Persistent memory problems or difficulty performing familiar tasks

New balance difficulties or unexplained falls

Significant changes in behaviour or other neurological symptoms

A sudden loss of smell accompanied by facial weakness, difficulty speaking, weakness in an arm or leg, or a sudden severe headache requires emergency assessment because these symptoms may indicate an acute neurological problem.

A change in your sense of smell is not necessarily a sign of a serious illness. Often, the explanation lies in a respiratory infection, nasal inflammation, medication or the natural effects of ageing. Nevertheless, persistent, unexplained smell changes can sometimes provide an early clue to neurological conditions, including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

As Dr Asturker emphasises, the significance of smell loss depends on its persistence, progression and the presence of other symptoms. Paying attention to these changes can help people seek appropriate evaluation without jumping to conclusions. Your sense of smell may occasionally change before other symptoms become obvious. The important step is to investigate persistent changes, identify treatable causes and seek neurological assessment when the wider clinical picture warrants it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.