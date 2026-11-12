The Economic Cost Of Toxic Air: How Pollution Impacts Workforce Productivity And Healthcare Spending

India budgets for its health system and for economic growth in separate rooms, and polluted air links the two. Each particle a worker inhales returns later as a lost shift, a hospital bill or a shortened career, and the accounting for those losses is scattered across ministries, which keeps the true size of the problem out of view.

Polluted Air Shrinks the Workforce Before It Shrinks the Economy

A 2021 study in The Lancet Planetary Health, built on the Global Burden of Disease estimates, put the output lost to premature deaths and illness from air pollution at 1.36 percent of India's GDP in 2019, about $36.8 billion. Premature deaths accounted for $28.8 billion of that and illness for $8.0 billion. Total health expenditure in India stood at 3.8 percent of GDP, so lost output alone equalled more than a third of what the country spends on health in a year. The estimate also excludes the cost of treating pollution related disease, which the authors flagged as a further loss. Delhi recorded the highest per capita loss, and the figure varied 5.4 times across states, which shows how unevenly the burden lands.

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A World Bank Policy Research Working Paper on district level GDP shows the damage reaching growth itself. Using temperature inversions to isolate the effect of pollution, the authors found that higher PM2.5 exposure lowers year on year district GDP growth by 0.56 percentage points, and that the rise in pollution between 2016 and 2017 cut GDP in 2017 by about $13 billion. A loss measured against growth compounds every year, so the damage widens the gap between the economy India has and the economy it could build.

The channels behind these numbers are visible in any Indian city during a smog week. Construction labourers, drivers, street vendors and delivery riders earn by the day, so a sick day or a halted worksite becomes lost income immediately, and paid leave sits beyond the reach of most of them. Office workers carry the cost differently, through sick days, a parent's absence when a child falls ill and weaker concentration at the desk. The Lancet analysis weighted losses by the share of each age group that works, which places the heaviest cost on deaths in prime earning years. A death at 45 removes two decades of output from a household and from the economy.

Policy has to respond to that pattern with measures that protect earnings. Severe smog episodes call for income support for daily wage workers when construction halts or outdoor work becomes unsafe, so staying home is an affordable choice. Employers can adopt AQI linked work advisories, indoor air standards for factories and offices, and paid sick leave that treats pollution illness as a workplace health matter. These steps cost far less than the output the country loses each year.

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Healthcare Bills Turn Dirty Air Into a Household Budget Problem

Out of pocket payments accounted for 47.1 percent of India's total health expenditure in 2019 to 2020, according to a systematic review of out of pocket spending in the country. That share shows who funds the treatment of pollution driven illness. Asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and diabetes are chronic conditions with repeat costs, including inhalers, daily medication, diagnostic tests and lost working days around each flare up. A household that carries one of these conditions pays through its monthly budget, and nearly half of every rupee spent on health comes out of its own pocket.

The public side of the ledger carries its own distortion. Smog season fills emergency wards and stretches district hospitals, and the expense lands on health budgets. The ministry that pays for the hospital bed holds little authority over the tailpipe, the stubble field or the coal plant. Transport, energy, agriculture and urban development decide how much pollution reaches the lungs, while health absorbs the consequence. A budget system that records the cost in one place and the cause in another keeps prevention underfunded.

Fixing that mismatch begins with better accounting. States can adopt the Lancet study's approach and publish annual estimates of output lost and treatment spending caused by air pollution, state by state, so finance departments see the figure beside their transport and energy plans. Health impact assessments can become a standard requirement for major infrastructure and energy decisions, with avoided treatment costs counted as a return on the investment. Under the national NCD programme, screening at health and wellness centres can record pollution exposure alongside tobacco use and blood pressure, and insurance design can extend cover to the outpatient care that chronic disease management depends on.

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Clean air spending also deserves classification as health spending. A rupee that reduces particulate emissions from buses, power plants, brick kilns and cooking fires lowers hospital admissions, protects wages and strengthens growth in a single move. The research reviewed here points to losses above 1 percent of GDP in a single year from output alone, before any treatment cost enters the count.

India pays for toxic air every year, through lost wages, hospital bills and slower growth. The open decision is whether that payment goes toward treating the damage or preventing it, and the economics favour prevention by a wide margin.

(By Dr. Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare Pvt Ltd, and a UN Advisor)

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