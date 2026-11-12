Saif Ali Khan's Fitness Routine Includes Sunbathing And Surya Namaskar: 5 Health Benefits

Saif Ali Khan is showing that returning to fitness does not necessarily mean spending hours at the gym or pushing through demanding workouts. Simple habits, such as getting some morning sunlight and practising yoga, can also help build a consistent fitness routine. The actor recently shared a throwback video on Instagram, in which he is seen enjoying the sunshine while performing Surya Namaskar, highlighting the appeal of this age-old yoga practice. Sharing the video on Wednesday, November 11, Saif wrote, "Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body .. back on track for a happy new year!" His post also caught the attention of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who playfully commented, "Beating me to the suryanamaskar i see(with emojis)". While Saif's fitness routine may look simple, Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a sequence of yoga postures that combines movement, breathing and flexibility. According to a study in Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, Surya Namaskar consists of 12 distinct postures, performed in a sequence of 24 steps to complete one full round. This traditional yogic practice is a way of paying homage to the Sun and is often accompanied by chanting the 12 names of the Sun God during the sequence. Here are five health benefits of practising Surya Namaskar.

1. Improves Flexibility And Mobility

One of the key benefits of Surya Namaskar is that it involves your several muscle groups through a series of movements. According to study, the sequence is the combination of forward bends, backbends, and stretches that gently lengthen and strengthen the muscles. These postures engage the shoulders, back, hips, hamstrings, and legs, helping improve flexibility and range of motion over time. Regular practice can also enhance joint mobility, making everyday activities easier and more comfortable. For people who spend long hours sitting at a desk or have relatively sedentary lifestyles, incorporating gentle yoga movements into their routine can help counter some of the stiffness associated with prolonged sitting.

2. Strengthens Multiple Muscle Groups

Surya Namaskar is not just a stretching exercise. It also engages several muscle groups, making it a form of bodyweight exercise. Postures such as plank, cobra and mountain pose require the body to support and control its own weight. These movements engage the core, shoulders, arms, back and legs.

With consistent practice, Surya Namaskar can contribute to muscular endurance and body control. However, it should not be considered a complete replacement for resistance training, particularly for people looking to build significant muscle mass or improve maximal strength.

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3. Supports Heart Health And Cardiovascular Fitness

Surya Namaskar can also provide cardiovascular benefits, particularly when performed at a moderate or faster pace. The continuous sequence of movements increases physical activity and can raise the heart rate. The intensity depends on the speed, number of rounds and an individual's fitness level.

Regular physical activity helps improve cardiovascular fitness and supports heart health. For beginners, starting with a few slow rounds and gradually increasing the number can help build stamina without putting excessive strain on the body. People with existing heart conditions or other health concerns should consult their healthcare provider before starting a demanding exercise routine.

4. Helps Reduce Stress And Improve Mental Wellbeing

Saif's caption also highlighted the importance of getting the mind back on track before focusing on the body. This is particularly relevant because yoga combines physical movement with controlled breathing and mindfulness. During Surya Namaskar, practitioners coordinate their breathing with different postures. This can encourage greater awareness of the body and help create a sense of calm. Yoga-based practices may also help reduce perceived stress and improve emotional wellbeing. Taking a few minutes every morning to practise yoga can become a useful way to establish a consistent routine and begin the day with greater mental focus.

5. Improves Balance, Coordination And Body Awareness

Surya Namaskar involves transitioning between multiple postures in a particular sequence. Moving smoothly from one position to another requires coordination, balance and control over body movements. Regular practice can improve body awareness and help individuals become more conscious of their posture and movement patterns. Certain positions also challenge core stability, which plays an important role in maintaining balance during everyday activities. These benefits can be particularly useful as people grow older, when maintaining strength, coordination and balance becomes increasingly important.

How Many Rounds Of Surya Namaskar Should You Practise?

According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr Ganesh Chaudhary, BAMS, there is no universal number of Surya Namaskar rounds that everyone needs to complete. Beginners can start with two to four slow rounds, focusing on correct posture, controlled breathing and comfortable movement. As flexibility and endurance improve, the number of rounds can gradually increase depending on individual fitness levels and goals. More experienced practitioners may perform additional rounds at a faster pace, but technique should always take priority over speed.

It is also important to remember that Surya Namaskar may not be suitable for everyone in its traditional form. People with wrist, shoulder, back or knee injuries, as well as pregnant women, may need modified postures or professional guidance. Saif Ali Khan's sun-soaked yoga session is a reminder that fitness does not always have to be complicated. Whether your goal is better flexibility, improved stamina or a calmer mind, starting with a simple and consistent movement routine can make a difference. Surya Namaskar can be a useful part of that routine, provided it is practised safely and alongside other forms of physical activity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.