Myth Or Medicine? Doctor Settles 5 Dadi-Maa Remedies Everyone Argues About

Traditional Indian home remedies have been passed down from generation to generation and have been used to treat various ailments ranging from a cold to a cough. But which of these work? We review five widely used remedies to separate scientific evidence from common misconceptions.

The ingredients commonly used to treat a cough, sore throat or an upset stomach in many Indian households are well known: a spoonful of honey, a cup of haldi doodh, or warm water with salt for gargling. These treatments are a part of our culture and are always suggested with the assurance that "Dadi ke nuskhe kabhi galat nahi hote".

However, is the old saying right?

There are some home remedies that can help alleviate symptoms temporarily, and others for which there is limited scientific evidence. A few can even be harmful if used incorrectly. The key difference is between alleviating discomfort and curing the disease.

1. Drink honey and lemon to soothe a cough

Evidence: There is some evidence of symptom relief.

Everyone knows that a mixture of honey, warm water and lemon is a common cure for coughs and a sore throat. There are studies indicating that honey can be beneficial in easing coughs, especially in children suffering from acute upper respiratory tract infections. There is limited evidence to suggest that honey could be a self-care product recommended for acute coughs, and this was recognised by the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The following is what you should be aware of:

Some people may benefit from the soothing properties of honey and find that it helps to relieve an irritated throat and cough.

Fluids can be warmed to provide extra comfort.

Honey is a sugar, so people with diabetes need to be mindful of serving sizes.

2. Haldi doodh is another popular remedy that is used to ward off colds and enhance immunity

Evidence: Soothing, but not all claims have been substantiated.

Moreover, turmeric milk is widely consumed during wintertime illnesses as the compound studied in turmeric, curcumin, is believed to have anti-inflammatory effects.

Laboratory results, however, do not guarantee that turmeric milk can prevent an infection from happening or cure a common cold. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, there is limited evidence for the numerous health benefits of turmeric.

Here are some things you should be aware of:

Turmeric milk is a comforting beverage to drink when warm.

It does not seem to offer protection against colds or ensure greater resistance.

Concentrated turmeric supplements or extracts can have side effects and have been reported to cause liver damage in some individuals.

Individuals with chronic conditions should consult a healthcare professional prior to taking high doses of supplements.

READ | 7 Home Remedies To Manage Acidity While Enjoying Your Favourite Festive Treats

3. Steam inhalation for a blocked nose

Evidence: Some evidence, but there is a potential for burns.

Steam inhalation is a regular treatment for a blocked nose. While it can be soothing, there is not enough evidence to support its use as a cure for a cold.

Children and others can suffer serious scalds when leaning over a bowl of hot water.

Safer alternatives include:

Clearing nasal congestion by using saline nasal drops or sprays.

Giving a warm bath for comfort.

Drinking plenty of water when sick.

Avoiding bowls of hot water covered with towels.

The doctor's message: Steam inhalation is not a treatment that has been shown to cure a cold. Use safer ways to find temporary relief and/or seek medical assistance when breathing is difficult.

4. For nausea or digestive upset: ginger

Evidence: There is some evidence in favour of specific uses.

Ginger is commonly found in Indian cuisine and traditional medicine. Ginger tea can be used to treat nausea, indigestion and overall discomfort. Some scientific research has indicated that ginger might be effective at treating certain forms of nausea, such as nausea caused by pregnancy.

The facts that you need to know:

Ginger tea might help ease mild nausea.

Ginger does not cure food poisoning in everyone, nor does it cure severe stomach pain.

Concentrated supplements may lead to heartburn, stomach discomfort or diarrhoea.

Pregnant individuals or those taking regular medications should seek professional advice before using ginger supplements.

5. Gargle with saltwater to clear up a sore throat, especially if you have a cold

Evidence: This is a good temporary treatment.

Gargling with warm saltwater is advised as a self-care remedy for a sore throat by the NHS. It can help relieve discomfort, but it will not cure the infection.

Most uncomplicated sore throats get better in about a week.

Safe method of implementation:

Dissolve 0.5 tsp of salt in a glass of warm water.

Rinse out with the solution.

Spit it out instead of swallowing.

Avoid having young children gargle, as there is a risk of swallowing or choking.

READ | What Does 'Medical Grade' Actually Mean? 5 Things To Check Before Buying Health Devices

When to give up on home remedies

Home remedies are complementary and are not mutually exclusive with necessary medical treatment. If you experience any of the following symptoms, please see a healthcare provider:

A persistent cough that lasts for over 3 weeks.

An ongoing or worsening fever.

Increasing shortness of breath or wheezing.

Symptoms that are severe or getting worse quickly.

If you have trouble breathing, chest pain, or difficulty swallowing fluids or saliva, please seek urgent medical attention.

Honey can help with a cough, ginger can help with some forms of nausea, and gargling with salt water can help relieve the pain of a sore throat. Haldi doodh is comforting, but the benefits of steam inhalation are not guaranteed and carry a risk of burns.

(By Dr. Piyush Goel, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.