The vibrant celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja bring gatherings, joyous festivities, and an abundance of delicious treats to our plates. While enjoying delicious treats like pooris, halwa, and sweets, it is easy for acidity and indigestion to crash the party. Overeating, rich foods, and eating late at night are the primary culprits for that burning sensation in your chest. Fortunately, you can easily counter mild acid reflux using items directly from your kitchen shelf. These simple remedies can allow you to fully enjoy the festive season without discomfort.

7 Home remedies for acid reflux during festivities

1. Ginger tea

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can help calm the stomach. It contains gingerol, which has natural anti-inflammatory properties that help speed up digestion and soothe the stomach lining. To make ginger tea, simply boil a few slices of fresh ginger in water for about 10 minutes. Strain and enjoy it warm after eating.

2. Buttermilk

A staple in Indian households, buttermilk is renowned for its probiotic benefits. A glass of plain buttermilk containing lactic acid helps normalise stomach acidity. For best results, top it with a pinch of roasted cumin powder to boost digestive enzymes.

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3. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds or sauf are famed for their digestive properties and are often served after meals. Chewing half a teaspoon of fennel seeds after a heavy meal releases anethole, a compound that helps relax stomach muscles, reduces bloating, and prevents acid reflux. Alternatively, you can brew fennel tea by steeping crushed seeds in hot water for about 5 minutes. This aromatic drink will not only soothe your stomach but also freshen your breath.

4. Bananas

Due to their high potassium content, ripe bananas act as a natural buffer against stomach acid. They form a protective coating over the inner stomach lining to prevent irritation. Including a banana as a snack, especially before a festive meal, can be beneficial. Their sweetness will also satisfy your cravings while keeping acidity at bay.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water is a hydrating beverage that is excellent for cooling the digestive system. Its electrolyte content helps maintain pH levels in the body, which can alleviate acidity. Drinking a glass of fresh coconut water during celebrations not only quenches thirst but also promotes overall digestive health.

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6. Cold milk

Drinking a small glass of plain, unsweetened cold milk works as a natural antacid. The calcium in it helps neutralise excess stomach acid and provides instant relief from the burning sensation.

7. Ajwain

If you feel bloated or heavy after eating deep-fried festive foods, chew half a teaspoon of ajwain with a glass of warm water. Its active compound, thymol, promotes the secretion of gastric juices to ease digestion.

Some additional tips

Eat smaller portions of rich treats rather than indulging in one big meal.

Avoid lying down or taking a nap immediately after your meal. Give your body at least 2 to 3 hours to digest before sleeping.

Take a gentle 10 to 15-minute walk after eating to help keep digestion moving smoothly.

Festivities are a time for joy, celebration, and indulgence. While enjoying your favourite treats, it's essential to be mindful of your digestive health. Remember to eat in moderation, stay hydrated, and listen to your body. Enjoy the festivities!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.