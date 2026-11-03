Diwali Cleaning Is A Full-Body Workout: Stretches To Do Before And After To Avoid Injuries

Diwali cleaning may be an annual tradition, but the amount of physical effort it takes can make it feel like a full-body workout. From sweeping and mopping floors to dusting ceiling fans, rearranging furniture, climbing ladders and lifting heavy boxes, preparing the house for the festival engages several muscle groups. These activities need repeated bending, stretching, twisting, squatting and lifting, which can add pressure on the back, shoulders, arms and legs. For people who do not exercise regularly, spending several hours cleaning can also lead to unexpected muscle soreness, stiffness and injuries.

Much like any physical workout, preparing your body before starting Diwali cleaning and allowing it to recover afterwards is important. A few simple stretches before and after cleaning can help the muscles during movement, improve flexibility and reduce post-activity stiffness. Here are some stretches you can include in your Diwali cleaning routine to protect your body.

Why Is Diwali Cleaning Physically Demanding?

House cleaning requires several movements that are similar to exercises that are performed at the gym. Squatting to clean lower shelves, reaching overhead to dust fans, bending to mop floors and carrying buckets all require effort. These repetitive movements can strain the lower back, neck, shoulders, wrists and knees, particularly when performed for long periods without breaks. Lifting heavy objects incorrectly can also increase the risk of muscle injuries. Therefore, it is important to warm up before beginning and stretch afterwards.

Stretches To Do Before Starting Diwali Cleaning

1. Shoulder Rolls

Shoulder rolls help loosen the shoulder and upper back muscles, which are involved in dusting, wiping windows and cleaning overhead surfaces.

Stand straight with your arms relaxed

Slowly roll both shoulders forwards in a circular motion

Repeat the movement backwards

Perform 10 circles in each direction

2. Arm Circles

Arm circles prepare the shoulder muscles for repeated reaching and lifting movements.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart

Extend both arms sideways at shoulder height

Make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size

Continue for 15-20 seconds before reversing the direction

3. Standing Side Bends

Standing side bends help warm up the muscles along the sides of your abdomen and lower back.

Stand with your feet apart and keep your back straight

Raise one arm overhead

Bend towards the opposite side without twisting your body

Return to the centre and repeat on the other side

Perform 8-10 repetitions on each side

4. Marching In Place

Marching in place is a simple way to increase your heart rate and warm up your leg muscles before cleaning.

Stand straight and begin marching slowly

Lift your knees comfortably, one at a time

Swing your arms naturally as you march

Continue for 1-2 minutes

Stretches To Do After Diwali Cleaning

1. Child's Pose

This yoga stretch helps relax the lower back, hips and shoulders, particularly after spending hours bending or mopping.

Kneel on the floor and bring your big toes together

Slowly sit back towards your heels

Extend your arms forward and lower your forehead towards the floor

Hold the position for 20-30 seconds while breathing normally

2. Standing Hamstring Stretch

Repeated bending and squatting can leave the muscles at the back of your thighs feeling tight.

Stand straight and place one heel slightly ahead of you

Keep that leg straight and bend your other knee slightly

Gently hinge forward at your hips until you feel a stretch behind your thigh

Hold for 20-30 seconds and switch legs

3. Chest Stretch

Dusting, wiping and carrying objects can leave your chest and shoulder muscles feeling tight. This stretch helps open the chest and relax the upper body.

Stand straight and clasp your hands behind your back

Gently straighten your arms and lift them slightly

Open your chest without arching your lower back

Hold for 20-30 seconds

4. Cat-Cow Stretch

This yoga asana helps improve spinal mobility and gently stretches the back and abdominal muscles.

Get on your hands and knees

Inhale and lower your stomach gently and lift your head and chest

Exhale, round your back and gently tuck your chin towards your chest

Repeat slowly 8-10 times

Stretching alone cannot prevent every injury. Take short breaks between cleaning and avoid spending several hours doing the same movement. When lifting heavy objects, bend your knees, keep the object close to your body and avoid twisting your back. Use a stable step ladder instead of stretching excessively to reach high surfaces.

Also, do not ignore pain, dizziness or unusual breathlessness. Try to break your cleaning tasks into smaller sessions to prevent exhaustion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.