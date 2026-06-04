Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. According to a report in PTI, a BCCI source said, "He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury." Kohli slammed the winning runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans during the final of the Indian Premier League 2026.

A hamstring injury is one of the most common muscle injuries, especially among athletes and physically active people. The hamstring muscles are a group of three muscles located at the back of the thigh. These muscles help bend the knee and move the leg backward. When they are stretched beyond their limit or overloaded, they can become strained or torn, leading to a hamstring injury.

Recovery Time For A Hamstring Injury

Recovery time depends on the severity of the injury. Healthcare providers generally classify hamstring injuries into three grades:

Grade 1 (Mild Strain) : A small number of muscle fibre are damaged. Recovery may take a few days to a few weeks.

: A small number of muscle fibre are damaged. Recovery may take a few days to a few weeks. Grade 2 (Moderate Strain) : Partial tearing of the muscle occurs. Recovery usually takes several weeks and may require physical therapy.

: Partial tearing of the muscle occurs. Recovery usually takes several weeks and may require physical therapy. Grade 3 (Severe Tear): The muscle is completely torn. Recovery can take several months, and surgery may sometimes be necessary.

Most mild injuries improve with rest, while more severe injuries need a structured rehabilitation program. Returning to sports too soon can increase the risk of another injury.

Common Symptoms Of Hamstring Injury

Hamstring injuries often happen suddenly during activities such as sprinting, jumping, kicking or rapid changes in direction. Symptoms can vary depending on the severity of the injury but commonly include:

Sudden sharp pain in the back of the thigh

A popping or tearing sensation at the time of injury

Swelling and tenderness

Bruising or skin discoloration

Muscle stiffness

Difficulty walking or moving the leg

Reduced muscle strength

Muscle spasms

Pain when sitting or putting weight on the injured leg

In severe cases, a person may be unable to walk normally or bear weight on the affected leg.

Causes Of Hamstring Injuries

A hamstring injury occurs when the muscles are stretched or overloaded beyond what they can handle. This usually happens during activities that involve sudden movements or acceleration and deceleration. Common causes include:

Sprinting at high speed

Sudden stopping or changing direction

Jumping and landing awkwardly

Kicking movements in sports

Slipping and overstretching the leg

Increasing exercise intensity too quickly

Not warming up properly before physical activity

Sports such as football, soccer, basketball, tennis, track and field, and dancing are frequently linked to hamstring injuries because they add stress on these muscles.

Risk Factors For Hamstring Injuries

There are several factors that can increase the chances of developing a hamstring injury. Understanding these risks can help with prevention. Here, check out some of the risk factors.

1. Previous Hamstring Injury

People who have suffered a hamstring strain before are more likely to experience another one, particularly if they return to activity before full healing.

2. Poor Flexibility

Tight muscles may not be able to tolerate the demands of intense physical activity, increasing the chance of injury.

3. Muscle Weakness Or Fatigue

Weak or tired muscles are less capable of handling force and are more vulnerable to strains.

4. Muscle Imbalance

The risk of injury increases when the quadricep muscles at the front of the thigh are significantly stronger than the hamstrings.

5. Sudden Increase In Activity

Rapidly increasing training intensity, duration or workload without proper conditioning can strain the hamstrings.

6. Age And Sports Participation

The risk of hamstring injuries tends to rise with age and is higher among athletes who regularly sprint, jump or perform explosive movements.

Possible Complications Due To Hamstring Injury

Although many hamstring injuries heal successfully, complications can occur if treatment and recovery are not managed properly.

Re-Injury: The most common complication is suffering another hamstring strain before the muscle has completely healed.

The most common complication is suffering another hamstring strain before the muscle has completely healed. Chronic Pain or Weakness: Some people continue to experience discomfort or reduced muscle strength after recovery.

Some people continue to experience discomfort or reduced muscle strength after recovery. Loss of Flexibility: Scar tissue formation may limit normal muscle movement.

Scar tissue formation may limit normal muscle movement. Complete Tendon Tears: In severe injuries, tendons can detach from the bone, reducing normal muscle function and in some cases, might require surgery.

In severe injuries, tendons can detach from the bone, reducing normal muscle function and in some cases, might require surgery. Reduced Athletic Performance: Persistent weakness or fear of re-injury may impact performance during sports and exercise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.