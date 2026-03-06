Cristiano Ronaldo's Injury: How Long Does A Hamstring Tendon Injury Take To Heal?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently recovering from a hamstring tendon injury sustained during Al-Nassr's 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha on February 28, 2026. Ronaldo was substituted in the 81st minute after showing visible discomfort. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player "has started a rehabilitation programme and his condition will be assessed day by day," Al-Nassr said. According to reports, he is expected to be out of action for 2 to 4 weeks and will return before the World Cup begins on June 11.

Hamstring tendon injury: Recovery time, treatment, do's and don'ts and more

A hamstring tendon injury refers to damage or strain to the tendons located at the back of the thigh, which connect the hamstring muscles (biceps femoris, semitendinosus, and semimembranosus) to the pelvis and the bones in the lower leg. This type of injury is common among athletes and can range from mild strains to complete ruptures. While many people use hamstring injury to refer to muscle strains, a tendon-specific injury often behaves differently.

Symptoms

The primary symptom is a sudden, sharp pain in the back of the thigh, sometimes accompanied by a popping or tearing sensation. The location and type of pain can help distinguish a tendon injury from a general muscle pull. Common symptoms include:

Sharp, sudden pain in the back of the thigh during activity

Popping or tearing sensation

Swelling within hours

Bruising

Weakness or difficulty bending the knee

Stiffness when walking or standing

Common causes

1. Overstretching

Activities that involve quick sprints, sudden changes in direction, or jumping can cause overstretching of the hamstring tendons.

2. Inadequate warm-up

Skipping a proper warm-up or stretching before physical activity can strain the hamstrings.

3. Muscle imbalance

Weakness in the hamstring muscles compared to the quadriceps can lead to increased stress and injury.

4. Fatigue

Tired muscles are more prone to injury, particularly during prolonged or intense exercise.

5. Sudden movements

Quick accelerations or decelerations, common in sports like soccer, basketball, and running, can trigger injuries.

6. Previous injuries

A history of hamstring injuries can make one more susceptible to future injuries.

Recovery time:

Recovery time for a hamstring tendon injury can vary based on the severity of the injury:

Grade I (Mild strain): 1-3 weeks

Grade II (Moderate strain): 3-6 weeks, depending on the extent of the tear and your activity level

Grade III (Severe strain or rupture): 3-4 months or longer, possibly requiring surgery.

Types of hamstring tendon injuries

Tendon injuries are generally categorised by how they occur and their severity:

Hamstring tendonitis: An overuse injury caused by repetitive stress. It develops gradually, often causing a deep, dull ache near the buttock or behind the knee that worsens with activity or prolonged sitting.

An overuse injury caused by repetitive stress. It develops gradually, often causing a deep, dull ache near the buttock or behind the knee that worsens with activity or prolonged sitting. Hamstring tendon tear: An acute injury where the tendon fibres partially or completely rip. These often happen during explosive movements like sprinting or jumping.

An acute injury where the tendon fibres partially or completely rip. These often happen during explosive movements like sprinting or jumping. Tendon svulsion: The most severe form, where the tendon tears completely away from the bone. In some cases, it may even pull a small piece of bone with it (an avulsion fracture).

Treatment plan

1. Most mild-to-moderate injuries respond to the RICE protocol (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation) and activity modification:

Rest: Avoid activities that cause pain, swelling, or discomfort

Ice: Apply ice packs to the injured area for 15-20 minutes every few hours to reduce swelling

Compression: Use compression wraps to minimise swelling.

Elevation: Elevate the leg to reduce swelling.

2. Physical therapy: Once the acute pain subsides, a physical therapist may develop a rehabilitation program that includes stretching and strengthening exercises.

3. Medication: Over-the-counter pain relievers can help manage pain and inflammation.

4. Surgery: Typically reserved for Grade 3 complete tears or avulsions where the tendon has retracted significantly from the bone.

In most cases, once pain subsides, one can gradually return to normal activities, starting with low-impact exercises.

Some tips for fast recovery

Rest your hamstring adequately

Apply ice to reduce swelling and pain

Follow a rehabilitation program as advised by a professional

Incorporate gentle stretching once pain subsides

Focus on strengthening surrounding muscles to prevent re-injury

Maintain a healthy diet to support healing

Proper attention to the injury and adhering to a recovery plan can help ensure a successful return to activities. If symptoms persist or worsen, consulting a healthcare professional is crucial.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.