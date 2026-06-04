You may associate bone spurs with sharp, painful growths protruding from bones. In reality, bone spurs, medically known as osteophytes, are smooth, hard bony projections that develop along the edges of bones, most commonly where bones meet at joints. While they are often linked to ageing, bone spurs can also develop following injuries, repetitive stress, or underlying joint conditions. Interestingly, many bone spurs do not cause any symptoms and are discovered incidentally during imaging tests performed for other reasons. However, when these extra bone growths begin pressing against nearby tissues, tendons, ligaments, or nerves, they can lead to pain, stiffness, and mobility problems that interfere with daily life. Orthopaedic experts say understanding the causes and early warning signs of bone spurs can help individuals seek timely treatment and prevent complications.

What Are Bone Spurs?

"Bone spurs are abnormal bony growths that form along the edges of bones. They develop as the body's natural response to joint damage or stress. Contrary to popular belief, they are not sharp fragments of bone but rather smooth outgrowths that gradually develop over time," says Dr. Santhan Reddy, Consultant, Department of Orthopedics, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru.

According to Dr Reddy, the most common cause of bone spurs is osteoarthritis. As cartilage, the protective tissue that cushions joints, gradually wears down with age, the body attempts to repair the damage by producing extra bone. This process can result in the formation of osteophytes around affected joints.

Also read: Are Your Joints Stiff In The Morning? 5 Reasons Why It Could Be A Sign Of Osteoarthritis

Why Do Bone Spurs Develop?

Age-related joint degeneration remains the leading cause of bone spurs, but several other factors can contribute to their development. Previous sports injuries, repetitive physical stress, and chronic strain on joints can trigger abnormal bone growth. Certain genetic factors may also increase an individual's susceptibility. In some cases, conditions affecting the spine, knees, hips, shoulders, heels, and fingers can create an environment where bone spurs are more likely to form.

Dr. (Prof.) Amite Pankaj Aggarwal, Principal Director and HOD, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, notes that bone spurs commonly occur as a result of ageing, post-injury changes, and long-term wear and tear affecting joints and bones.

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

One of the challenges with bone spurs is that they often remain silent for years. Many people have them without experiencing any discomfort. However, symptoms can develop when the spur begins rubbing against surrounding structures or compressing nearby nerves. Pain is often the first warning sign. Individuals may notice localized discomfort around a specific joint, particularly during movement. Joint stiffness is another common symptom, especially after periods of inactivity or in the morning. Reduced range of motion can also occur. For example, a bone spur in the knee may make it difficult to fully bend or straighten the leg. Similarly, bone spurs in the shoulder can restrict arm movement and cause discomfort during routine activities.

When Bone Spurs Affect Nerves

Bone spurs in the spine can sometimes compress nearby nerves, leading to symptoms beyond joint pain. People may experience numbness, tingling sensations, weakness, or radiating pain extending into the arms or legs. These symptoms often indicate nerve involvement and should not be ignored.

In some cases, individuals may also notice swelling around the affected area or feel a hard lump beneath the skin, particularly in the fingers, feet, or heels.

How Are Bone Spurs Diagnosed?

"If you are experiencing persistent joint pain, stiffness, or radiating numbness, don't ignore it. I highly recommend consulting an orthopedic specialist. Through a simple physical examination and an X-ray, doctors can accurately diagnose the issue and guide you toward the right treatment plan to improve your quality of life," says Dr Reddy. Early diagnosis helps doctors determine whether symptoms are caused by the bone spur itself or by the underlying joint condition responsible for its development.

Also read: 7 Tips For Healthy Bones And Joints As You Age

Can Bone Spurs Be Prevented?

While ageing cannot be prevented, experts say certain lifestyle measures may reduce the risk of developing symptomatic bone spurs. Maintaining a healthy body weight helps reduce stress on weight-bearing joints such as the knees and hips. Regular exercise strengthens muscles, improves joint flexibility, and supports overall bone health. Prompt treatment of joint injuries and early management of osteoarthritis may also help slow the progression of joint damage that contributes to bone spur formation.

When To See A Doctor

"If bone spurs are causing extreme pain, then make sure to seek timely help and improve mobility. Bone spurs will need treatment if they are compressing surrounding structures. So, the expert will prescribe NSAIDs to reduce inflammation, steroid injections, and physiotherapy to improve the range of motion and mobility," says Dr. Vishal Lapshia, Consultant Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli.

Although many bone spurs are harmless, untreated symptoms can affect mobility, quality of life, and overall joint function. Early medical intervention can help identify the cause, relieve symptoms, and prevent complications. Bone spurs are common bony growths that often develop as a response to ageing, osteoarthritis, injury, or repeated joint stress. While many remain symptom-free, others can cause pain, stiffness, restricted movement, and nerve-related symptoms. Recognising the warning signs early and seeking timely orthopaedic evaluation can help individuals manage symptoms effectively and maintain long-term joint health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.