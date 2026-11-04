Milind Soman Turns 61: How Running, Discipline And Simple Habits Keep Him Fit

Milind Soman has often challenged conventional ideas of fitness. At 61, the actor, model and endurance athlete continues to run, swim and participate in physically demanding activities, showing that staying fit does not necessarily require an expensive gym membership or complicated workout routine. His approach has consistently centred on movement, discipline, consistency and listening to his body. Known for completing long-distance running events, including the Ironman Triathlon, Soman has frequently spoken about making physical activity part of everyday life rather than treating it as a temporary fitness goal. His approach also places emphasis on eating sensibly, getting adequate rest and maintaining a positive relationship with exercise. In October 2026, speaking to NDTV, he highlighted his advocacy for running barefoot, which encourages a natural midfoot or forefoot strike rather than heel striking to build stronger foot muscles and better running form. As he turns 61, here is a closer look at the fitness habits and lifestyle principles he has discussed over the years.

1. Running Is At The Centre Of His Fitness Routine

Running has been one of the most recognisable parts of Soman's fitness journey. He has consistently advocated making running accessible, encouraging people to begin with distances and speeds that suit their current fitness levels. His participation in endurance events reflects this commitment. In 2015, Soman completed the Ironman Triathlon in Zurich, Switzerland, which involved a 3.8-km swim, a 180-km cycling leg and a 42.2-km marathon run. Completing an endurance event of this scale requires months of structured preparation, cardiovascular conditioning, muscular endurance and recovery. However, his broader message has often been that people do not need to run marathons to benefit from running. Starting with a short distance, gradually increasing the workload and remaining consistent can help people develop an active lifestyle.

2. He Believes Fitness Should Be Part Of Everyday Life

One of Soman's recurring fitness messages is that exercise should not feel like an occasional activity undertaken only to lose weight or improve appearance. He has frequently encouraged people to incorporate movement into their daily routines, whether through running, walking, swimming or other physical activities. This approach is particularly relevant for people who spend long hours sitting at work. Regular movement can improve cardiovascular health, support metabolic function and help maintain muscular strength.

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Rather than focusing exclusively on intense workouts, building an active lifestyle through manageable daily habits can make exercise easier to sustain over the long term.

3. Discipline Matters More Than Expensive Fitness Equipment

Soman's fitness philosophy challenges the idea that staying healthy requires expensive gym memberships, specialised equipment or elaborate workout plans. His approach emphasises consistency and making the most of activities that are accessible. Running, for instance, requires little more than appropriate footwear and a safe place to exercise. However, this does not mean that strength training or structured exercise programmes are unnecessary. Adults also benefit from muscle-strengthening activities that help preserve strength, balance and physical function as they age. The larger lesson from Soman's approach is that consistency often matters more than the sophistication of a fitness routine.

4. He Has Participated In Swimming And Other Endurance Activities

According to NDTV, to celebrate Holi, Millind Soman completed a 15-kilometre open-water swim in Goa in March 2026, which he dedicated a part of the swim to his wife, Ankita Konwar Running is not the only physical activity associated with Soman. His endurance training has also involved swimming and cycling, both of which formed part of his preparation for the Ironman Triathlon.

These activities challenge different aspects of physical fitness. Running is a weight-bearing cardiovascular exercise, cycling develops lower-body endurance, while swimming engages multiple muscle groups and provides cardiovascular conditioning with relatively low impact on the joints. Combining different forms of exercise can help improve overall fitness while reducing repetitive loading on the same muscles and joints. For people starting an exercise routine, alternating activities such as walking, cycling, swimming and strength training can also make workouts more varied and sustainable.

5. His Approach To Food Focuses On Simplicity

Soman has spoken about maintaining a simple relationship with food rather than following complicated dietary trends. His public fitness philosophy has generally emphasised eating sensibly, understanding one's nutritional needs and avoiding unnecessary food-related restrictions. For anyone who exercises regularly, nutrition is an important part of performance and recovery. A balanced diet containing adequate protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals supports muscle function and energy requirements.

Carbohydrates are particularly important for people undertaking endurance activities because they provide a major source of energy during prolonged exercise. Protein supports muscle repair and recovery. It is important not to assume that Soman follows a specific diet or calorie target unless he has explicitly confirmed those details in an interview.

6. Recovery And Listening To The Body Are Equally Important

A consistent exercise routine does not mean pushing the body to its limits every day. As people age, maintaining muscle strength, mobility, cardiovascular fitness and balance becomes increasingly important. Recovery also plays a significant role in allowing the body to adapt to physical activity. Soman's emphasis on sustainable fitness offers a useful reminder that exercise should be adjusted according to an individual's capacity, experience and health. For older adults, combining aerobic activity with strength training and balance exercises can help maintain independence and reduce the risk of falls. Adequate sleep and recovery days are also important. Anyone returning to exercise after a long break should gradually increase intensity rather than immediately attempting demanding endurance workouts.

7. He Shows Why Fitness Is Not Just About Age

Soman's endurance achievements have helped challenge the assumption that physical activity should become less ambitious simply because someone is getting older. However, his achievements should not be treated as a standard that everyone needs to match. Fitness requirements vary depending on health, training history, genetics and individual circumstances. The World Health Organization recommends that adults undertake 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity each week. It also recommends muscle-strengthening activities involving major muscle groups on at least two days a week.

For older adults, multicomponent physical activity that includes balance and strength exercises is particularly beneficial. Milind Soman's fitness journey highlights the importance of consistency, movement and discipline. His approach shows that staying active does not always require complicated routines or expensive equipment.

Running, swimming, cycling, eating a balanced diet and allowing the body to recover can all contribute to long-term fitness. At 61, his message is relevant beyond celebrity fitness: the goal should not simply be to look fit for a particular age, but to build habits that help maintain strength, mobility and overall health throughout life

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.