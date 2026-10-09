A lot of people start their day with a cup of coffee as it helps them feel refreshed and shakes off the sleepiness. For some, drinking coffee is the first thing they do after waking up, even before having a glass of water or eating breakfast. Coffee has caffeine which is a natural stimulant that works on the brain and nervous system to improve alertness and help people feel more awake. However, drinking coffee before eating anything has raised questions about its impact on digestion, stomach acid, stress hormones and overall health.

While some people can enjoy their morning brew without experiencing any discomfort, others may notice acidity, an upset stomach, nervousness or a sudden urge to use the toilet. So, is it really good to drink coffee on an empty stomach? The answer depends on several factors, which includes how your body reacts to caffeine and whether you have an existing digestive condition. Read on to know what happens to your body when you drink coffee first thing in the morning.

What Happens When You Drink Coffee On An Empty Stomach?

1. It May Increase Stomach Acid

Coffee can stimulate the production of stomach acid, which helps break down food during digestion. When you drink it on an empty stomach, some people may have discomfort due to this increase in acid production. However, this does not mean that coffee automatically damages your stomach. Most people can tolerate it without any problem.

2. It Can Trigger Acidity And Heartburn

If you are prone to acid reflux, drinking coffee before eating anything else may worsen your symptoms. Caffeine can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter which is a ring of muscle that prevents stomach contents from flowing back into the food pipe. Coffee may also increase stomach acid production. When stomach acid moves upwards, it can cause a burning sensation in the chest, a sour taste in the mouth or discomfort in the upper abdomen.

3. It May Make You Feel Jittery Or Anxious

Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system, helping you feel more awake and alert. However, consuming it before eating may have stronger effects for some people because food can slow caffeine absorption. As a result, you may feel restlessness, nervousness, shaky hands or a racing heartbeat.

4. It Can Stimulate Bowel Movements

Have you ever felt the urge to use the toilet soon after drinking coffee? You're not alone as this is a common response. Coffee can cause contractions in the intestines, helping move waste through the digestive system. Compounds in coffee can also impact the hormones involved in digestion, including gastrin and cholecystokinin. For some people, this helps with regular bowel movements. For others, particularly those with sensitive digestion, it may cause urgency, abdominal discomfort or loose stools.

5. It Can Increase Alertness And Energy

One of the main reasons people drink coffee in the morning is to feel more awake. Caffeine works by blocking adenosine which is a brain chemical that promotes sleepiness. This can improve alertness and concentration. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach may allow caffeine to reach its peak in your blood more quickly than drinking it along with food or after your meals. This could make its effects noticeable sooner. However, the boost is temporary and does not replace adequate sleep, a balanced breakfast or proper hydration.

Consuming too much caffeine can also lead to an energy crash, headaches or difficulty sleeping later in the day.

Does Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Cause Ulcers?

A common belief is that drinking coffee before breakfast causes stomach ulcers. However, there isn't enough evidence that links coffee as a direct cause of ulcers. These sores are linked to Helicobacter pylori infection and the prolonged use of certain painkillers. However, it is important to note that coffee can aggravate symptoms in people who already have ulcers or other digestive conditions.

You do not have to give up your morning coffee. Here are few simple changes that can help you enjoy it more comfortably:

Eat something first: Try eggs, yoghurt, whole grain toast or oatmeal before having coffee

Try eggs, yoghurt, whole grain toast or oatmeal before having coffee Limit your caffeine intake: According to the US Food and Drug Administration, up to 400 mg of caffeine per day does not have any negative effects for most healthy adults

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, up to 400 mg of caffeine per day does not have any negative effects for most healthy adults Avoid excessive sugar: Large amounts of added sugar can increase your overall calorie intake without much nutritional value

Large amounts of added sugar can increase your overall calorie intake without much nutritional value Pay attention to your symptoms: If coffee triggers heartburn, anxiety or bowel discomfort, reduce your intake or try drinking it with food

If coffee triggers heartburn, anxiety or bowel discomfort, reduce your intake or try drinking it with food Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly throughout the day instead of relying on coffee as your main beverage

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach is not necessarily harmful for everyone. While it can increase stomach acid production and trigger heartburn, jitters or bowel movements in some people, others can enjoy their morning cup without any major side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.