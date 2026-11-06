Struggling With Belly Fat? Make These Simple Lifestyle Changes To Reduce It

Women over 35 may find themselves struggling with poor sleep, fluctuating blood sugar levels and stubborn belly fat. According to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, these concerns could be interconnected and may require a closer look at everyday habits rather than simply exercising harder or eating less.

In a video shared on Instagram, the expert outlines simple changes that may help. She says, "Indian women above 35 are battling three different problems. Blood sugar, sleep and belly fat. And the worst thing is, we think it's a willpower problem. This, according to me, is a cortisol triangle. And here's how it runs."

Rashi explains that even one night of poor sleep could cause cortisol levels to rise sharply. Since cortisol signals the body to release glucose into the bloodstream in response to perceived stress or a threat, this can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. The pancreas then releases insulin to regulate the rise and elevated insulin levels encourage the body to store fat.

The fat stored around the organs is metabolically active and can contribute to inflammation. According to the nutritionist, this inflammation and abdominal fat can trigger further cortisol release, creating a cycle that disrupts sleep even more. She added that this could explain why some people wake up around 3 am feeling unusually alert.

Tips To Break The Cortisol Triangle

1. Have protein and fat for breakfast

The nutritionist suggests starting the day with a breakfast that combines protein and fat rather than relying solely on carbohydrate-rich options such as poha or dosa. This can help keep you fuller for longer and support better appetite management throughout the day.

2. Walk for 10-15 minutes after your meals

Go for a short walk after eating to help the body manage the carbohydrates consumed during a meal. "All the carbs that you've consumed go straight to your legs, not into your belly," she adds.

3. Get good sunlight in your eyes

You have to look at the light directly, that's going to set your circadian rhythm. Exposure to morning light helps signal to the body that it is time to be awake and can support better sleep at night.

4. Stop pushing yourself in the gym

Rashi advised against pushing the body through intense workouts. She explained that inadequate rest already puts stress on the body, and strenuous exercise may add to it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.