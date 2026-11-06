Tired Of Running? These 8 Full-Body Workouts Burn More Calories Than A Daily Run

Running is one of the simplest ways to stay active and improve overall fitness. It gets the heart pumping, works several major muscle groups and can help build stamina and endurance. Running also helps burn calories because the body uses energy to keep the muscles moving and maintain the increased effort. The number of calories burned depends on factors such as body weight, running speed, duration and the terrain. A faster or longer run needs more energy, resulting in a higher calorie burn.

However, running is not the only way to burn a large number of calories during a workout. Some exercises can raise the heart rate quickly and engage several muscle groups at the same time which allows the body to use energy in a shorter period. The intensity of the activity, workout duration and an individual's fitness level all influence calorie expenditure. Here are some exercises that burns more calories than running.

Exercises That Can Burn More Calories Than Running

1. Jump Rope

Jumping rope is a high-intensity cardiovascular exercise that can burn a significant number of calories in a short time. Since you jump repeatedly while moving your arms and legs, it works several muscle groups at once. Fast skipping can increase the heart rate quickly. It can also improve coordination, balance and cardiovascular fitness. Beginners should start slowly and increase the duration gradually to avoid putting too much stress on the ankles and knees.

2. Swimming

Swimming can give you a full-body workout because the arms, legs, back and core work against the resistance of water. The calorie burn depends on the stroke, speed and duration. Vigorous swimming requires more effort than a relaxed session. Unlike many exercises, swimming also puts less impact on the joints. It can therefore be a good option for people who find running uncomfortable or want to add variety to their cardio routine.

3. Rowing

Whether done on a rowing machine or in a boat, rowing can be a highly demanding workout. Each stroke involves the legs, hips, back, arms and core which allow the exercise to engage a large amount of muscle mass. Increasing the resistance or rowing at a faster pace can raise the intensity and calorie expenditure. It also provides both cardiovascular and muscular benefits which make it a good alternative to running for a full-body workout.

4. Cycling

Cycling at a vigorous pace, particularly uphill or on a stationary bike with high resistance, can burn calories. The exercise mainly works the legs and glutes while also challenging the cardiovascular system. High-intensity cycling intervals, in which periods of fast pedalling are followed by recovery periods, can make a workout especially demanding. Outdoor cycling also gives people the advantage to change their speed and terrain.

5. Burpees

Burpees combine several movements, including squats, jumping and a plank-like position, which makes it a full-body exercise. Because they involve large muscle groups and are performed continuously, they can quickly increase the heart rate. Doing several repetitions in a row can be very challenging and may result in a high calorie burn in a short workout.

6. Stair Climbing

Climbing stairs requires the body to repeatedly lift itself upward, which makes the legs and glutes work hard. It can become intense when it's performed quickly or for longer periods. Stair climbing also raises the heart rate and can improve lower-body strength and endurance. A stair-climbing machine at a gym can give you a controlled workout while ordinary stairs can be used for short activity sessions.

7. Kickboxing

Kickboxing combines punches, kicks and rapid changes in body position, creating a workout that challenges both the cardiovascular system and muscles. Performing this exercise can keep the heart rate elevated while the arms, shoulders, legs and core stay active. It can also improve coordination, agility and balance. The intensity can be adjusted according to fitness level.

8. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT involves alternating between short periods of intense exercise with recovery periods. A session may combine movements such as jumping jacks, mountain climbers, squats or fast cycling. Because the intensity is high, HIIT can give you a high calorie burn in a short period of time. The exact calorie expenditure varies from person to person and depends on body weight, exercise intensity, fitness level and workout duration.

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