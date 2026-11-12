Is Your Diet Helping Or Hurting Your Liver? Doctor Recommends Foods For Better Liver Health

Your liver works quietly every day to keep the body healthy. From removing harmful substances from the blood to helping the body digest food, the liver handles several important tasks. Keeping it healthy is not about eating one particular food or following a special diet. Food choices and healthy habits can make a difference over time.

Many also believe certain foods can clean the liver or repair damage, but not all such claims are true. To help people understand which foods are good for this organ, gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently rated different foods and drinks.

On Instagram, the health expert gave detox teas and cleansing drinks a -10 out of 10 and explained that “Your liver doesn't need a detox. Your liver is the detox.” He gave black coffee 10 on 10, as regular coffee drinking is linked “with less liver fibrosis and scarring and a lower risk of liver cancer.” He also recommended weightlifting because strength training “improves insulin sensitivity” and reduces fat in the liver. According to him, “fatty liver, muscle matters.”

Dr Saurabh Sethi suggests getting around 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kg of body weight daily. He advised eating 30 grams of fibre every day “because it helps blood sugar, cholesterol, fullness and your gut microbiome.”

He gave GLP-1 medications 9 out of 10, as it “can produce major weight loss and improve fatty liver” but claimed that proper medical guidance should be taken. He warned against using ashwagandha supplements for fatty liver, as there is no “proven fatty liver treatment and rare cases of liver injury have been reported.”

Dr Saurabh Sethi had earlier pointed out five common habits that may look harmless but can affect gut health. First, spending too much time on the phone while sitting on the toilet can increase the risk of piles because it makes you sit there longer. Pushing too hard while passing stools can also make piles worse and cause problems with the muscles around the lower body.

He advised people not to avoid beans, as they have fibre that helps good gut bacteria grow and keeps bowel movements regular. Eating beans and other lentils also helps lower the risk of colon cancer.

The doctor explained that passing stools every day does not always mean your digestion is healthy. Hard stools, difficulty passing them and feeling that your stomach is not fully clear can be signs of constipation. Taking painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can cause stomach ulcers and bleeding.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.