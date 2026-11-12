Can Hydration Help Keep Your Lungs Healthy? What Doctors Want You To Know

When people think about protecting their lungs, they usually focus on avoiding pollution, wearing masks, exercising or staying away from cigarettes. But there is another everyday habit that often gets overlooked: drinking enough water. Adequate hydration plays an important role in maintaining the respiratory system's natural defence mechanisms, particularly the thin layer of mucus lining the airways.

This becomes especially relevant during winter, when people tend to drink less water because they feel less thirsty. At a time when respiratory infections, changing weather conditions and deteriorating air quality can add to the burden on the lungs, maintaining adequate fluid intake deserves greater attention.

"Water is essential for several functions in the body, including maintaining the health of the respiratory system," says Dr Sudhir Kr. Gupta, Senior Consultant (Chest Physician & Bronchoscopist), Kailash Hospital, Noida. He explains that mucus acts as a natural protective layer, trapping dust, allergens and other particles entering the airways.

Dr Swetabh Purohit, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology, Paras Health, Udaipur, similarly highlights that adequate hydration helps maintain the moisture of airway mucus and supports the body's natural mechanism of clearing respiratory secretions.

But how exactly does water help the lungs? Can drinking more water protect you from pollution or respiratory infections? Here's what you need to understand.

How Does Water Help Maintain Respiratory Health?

The respiratory tract has its own defence mechanism to prevent harmful particles, microorganisms and other irritants from reaching deeper parts of the lungs. One of its most important components is the mucus lining the airways.

Mucus is not simply a substance associated with coughs and colds. It serves an essential protective function by trapping inhaled dust, allergens, pollutants and microorganisms. Tiny hair-like structures called cilia, present along the respiratory tract, continuously move this mucus towards the throat, where it can be swallowed or expelled through coughing.

This coordinated process is known as mucociliary clearance. It is one of the body's primary mechanisms for keeping the airways clean.

For this system to work effectively, the mucus needs to maintain an appropriate consistency. When airway secretions become excessively thick and sticky, their movement can become less efficient, making it harder for the respiratory tract to clear accumulated particles and secretions.

Adequate hydration supports the body's fluid balance and helps maintain the moisture of respiratory secretions.

Dr Purohit explains, "When the body is dehydrated, mucus can become thicker, making it relatively difficult for the airways to clear secretions effectively. This may cause discomfort, particularly among individuals who already experience respiratory issues."

Research published in Physiological Reviews in 2022 also highlights how the hydration and concentration of airway mucus influence mucociliary clearance, making the mucus clearance system an important component of lung defence.

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Why Is Staying Hydrated Particularly Important During Winter?

One of the common misconceptions about hydration is that the body needs less water during colder months. Since people generally sweat less and may not experience the same level of thirst as they do during summer, their fluid intake can decrease considerably.

However, the body continues to lose fluids through normal physiological processes, including breathing, urination and perspiration. Fever, respiratory infections and certain medications can further increase fluid requirements.

For people living in Indian cities, winter also brings additional respiratory challenges. In several parts of northern India, particularly Delhi-NCR, deteriorating air quality, increased particulate matter exposure and changing weather conditions can aggravate existing respiratory symptoms.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, identifies particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10, along with other pollutants, as important health hazards associated with air pollution.

While hydration cannot prevent exposure-related lung damage, maintaining adequate fluid intake supports normal airway function and helps prevent dehydration from adding to respiratory discomfort.

Dr Gupta emphasises that people should continue drinking water regularly during winter, even when they do not feel particularly thirsty. Including soups and other healthy beverages in the daily routine can also help maintain fluid intake.

Can Drinking More Water Protect Your Lungs From Air Pollution?

This is where it is important to separate respiratory support from respiratory protection.

Adequate hydration helps maintain the normal functioning of the respiratory tract. However, drinking additional water does not neutralise inhaled pollutants, remove particulate matter deposited in the lungs or reverse inflammation and tissue damage caused by prolonged exposure.

Air pollution remains a significant health concern in India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to fine particulate matter is associated with serious health consequences, including respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer.

Dr Gupta cautions that "drinking extra water does not directly reverse the effects of air pollution or treat existing lung conditions."

Therefore, people should not rely on hydration as a substitute for reducing their exposure to polluted air. Following local air quality advisories, limiting outdoor exertion when pollution levels are high, avoiding tobacco smoke and maintaining good indoor air quality remain important preventive measures.

For individuals with asthma, COPD or other chronic respiratory conditions, following prescribed medication and treatment plans is equally important.

How Much Water Should You Drink For Healthy Lungs?

There is no specific water intake target established exclusively for lung health. Individual fluid requirements vary depending on age, body weight, physical activity, climate, dietary habits and underlying medical conditions.

Rather than forcing yourself to drink excessive amounts of water, focus on maintaining adequate hydration throughout the day.

Dr Purohit recommends drinking water at regular intervals, particularly during periods of increased pollution, changing weather conditions or physical activity.

Some practical ways to maintain adequate hydration include:

Drink water regularly: Do not wait until you feel extremely thirsty. Keep water accessible and develop the habit of drinking at regular intervals.

Do not wait until you feel extremely thirsty. Keep water accessible and develop the habit of drinking at regular intervals. Include water-rich foods: Fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, oranges, cucumber and tomatoes contribute to daily fluid intake.

Fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, oranges, cucumber and tomatoes contribute to daily fluid intake. Have healthy fluids: Soups, broths and other nutritious beverages can help maintain hydration, particularly during winter.

Soups, broths and other nutritious beverages can help maintain hydration, particularly during winter. Avoid smoking: Both active smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke can damage the respiratory system.

Both active smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke can damage the respiratory system. Stay physically active: Regular physical activity supports overall cardiovascular and respiratory health, although outdoor exercise should be adjusted according to air quality.

Regular physical activity supports overall cardiovascular and respiratory health, although outdoor exercise should be adjusted according to air quality. Keep vaccinations updated: Influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations, where medically indicated, can help protect against specific respiratory infections.

People with medical conditions that require fluid restriction, including certain heart and kidney conditions, should follow their doctor's advice rather than increasing their water intake independently.

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When Should You Consult A Doctor?

Persistent coughing, breathlessness, excessive sputum production, wheezing or unusual respiratory discomfort should not be dismissed as signs of dehydration.

Dr Purohit advises individuals experiencing persistent respiratory symptoms to seek medical evaluation. People with existing respiratory illnesses should continue their prescribed treatment rather than attempting to manage symptoms through increased water consumption alone.

Hydration may not be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing lung health, but it plays a meaningful supporting role in maintaining the respiratory tract's natural defence mechanisms. By helping maintain the moisture and consistency of airway secretions, adequate fluid intake supports the body's ability to clear mucus and trapped particles.

The takeaway is simple: drink enough water, even when winter makes you feel less thirsty. But remember that healthy lungs require more than hydration. Avoiding tobacco, reducing exposure to air pollution, maintaining indoor air quality, staying physically active and seeking timely medical care are equally important.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.