Neetu Kapoor Emphasises On Strength Training: How Does Weight Training Benefit People Over 50

Neetu Kapoor, in a recent conversation, emphasized on the importance of strength training and lifting weights. Speaking to Kamiya Jani on Curly Tales' Sunday Brunch, she said that after a certain age, one need to focus on strengthening themselves. She said, "After a certain age, around 50, you need strength training. You need something more. You need to strengthen yourself." The 68-year-old actor also revealed that she has always been into fitness. "I was always into fitness, I used to put on Jane Fonda's videos," added Kapoor.

Most people think that strength training is only beneficial for building bigger muscles, however, that is not entirely true. The benefits of strength training, also known as weight training, can become extremely important after the age of 50. As people age, muscle mass, strength and bone density naturally decline, which can affect balance, mobility and independence. Regular strength training can help slow these changes and make everyday activities easier. It does not necessarily mean lifting very heavy weights. You can adjust the exercises according to a person's fitness level, age and health condition.

How Does Strength Training Help People After The Age Of 50?

1. Helps Prevent Age-Related Muscle Loss

One of the benefits of weight training after 50 is that it can help counter sarcopenia which is the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength that happens with ageing. Without regular resistance exercise, muscles can become weaker over time. Weight training gives the muscles a reason to stay active and strong. Exercises such as squats, rows, presses and light weightlifting can stimulate muscle growth and help maintain strength.

2. Supports Stronger Bones

Bone density tends to decrease with age which increases the risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis and makes fractures more likely. Weight-bearing and resistance exercises can put controlled stress on the bones which helps the body maintain bone strength. This is important for older adults because a fracture can have a major impact on their mobility and independence.

3. Improves Balance And Reduces The Risk Of Falls

Falls become an important concern with age, particularly when muscle weakness, poor balance and slower reactions happen together. Weight training can strengthen the legs, hips and core muscles that help keep the body stable. Stronger muscles can also make it easier to recover when a person loses balance.

4. Makes Everyday Movements Easier

Many everyday activities need strength, even if they do not feel like exercise. Getting out of bed, standing up from a chair, lifting a bag, climbing stairs or reaching for something on a shelf all require muscles to work together. Regular weight training can improve functional strength which means strength that is useful in everyday life. This can help people over 50 stay independent for longer and reduce their reliance on others.

5. Helps Joint Health

Ageing can sometimes cause stiffness and reduce mobility. On the other hand, weak muscles can put additional stress on the joints. Strengthening the muscles around the knees, hips, shoulders and other joints can provide better support during movement. Weight training does not mean putting excessive stress on painful joints. Exercises can be modified by reducing the weight, changing the range of movement or choosing alternative exercises.

6. Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Muscles use glucose for energy, so having active muscle tissue can help in better blood sugar control. Resistance training can also help improve the body's response to insulin, which is beneficial as the risk of type 2 diabetes increases with age. For people who already have diabetes or prediabetes, strength training can be included alongside other forms of physical activity and a healthy diet.

7. A Healthy Body Composition

Weight training can help preserve muscle while helping in the reduction of excess body fat. This becomes useful after 50 because changes in hormones, activity levels and muscle mass can alter body composition. More muscle also means the body has a higher amount of metabolically active tissue.

8. Healthy Ageing And Independence

This is probably the most important benefit. Strength training can help older adults maintain their physical capacity as they age. Being stronger can make it easier to stay active, participate in hobbies and manage daily tasks without excessive fatigue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.