South Actor Madonna Sebastian's Workout Routine Includes Strength Training: How It Benefits Women's Bones, Muscles

South actor Madonna Sebastian recently shared a video on Instagram which gave her followers a glimpse into her workout routine. The 34-year-old actor was seen performing several strength training exercises, including dumbbell bench presses, dumbbell goblet squats and resistance-band pull-ups. Her workout routine also featured other exercises that work different muscle groups. Sebastian, in her post, shared that she does not usually share her gym sessions, but decided to post occasional glimpses to create some accountability. She wrote, "I usually don't share my gym time. But I was advised to put it out there. Maybe it'll create some accountability too. Not that I'll post frequently. But will sure share glimpses once in a while."

Most people think that strength training only helps with building bigger muscles or changing body shape, however, its benefits are more than that. For women, performing strength training regularly can help maintain muscle strength, support bone health and make everyday physical activities easier. This becomes all the more important with age as muscle mass and bone density tend to decline gradually. Strength exercises can also improve balance, physical function and overall fitness. Read on to know how strength training benefits women's bone and muscle health.

Benefits Of Strength Training For Women

1. Helps Build And Maintain Muscle

One of the biggest benefits of strength training is that it helps muscles become stronger. Exercises that involve weights, resistance bands or body weight make the muscles work harder. Therefore, with regular training, this can improve muscle strength and endurance. This is particularly useful for women because muscle mass tends to decrease naturally with ageing and periods of inactivity. Maintaining muscle can make everyday activities such as carrying bags, climbing stairs, getting up from a chair and lifting objects easier.

2. Supports Stronger Bones

Strength training can also be beneficial for the bones. When muscles pull against bones during resistance exercises, the bones are exposed to stress. Over time, this can help the body to maintain bone strength. This is important for women as they age. Bone loss can become more noticeable around and after menopause due to hormonal changes. Regular weight-bearing and resistance exercise, along with calcium and vitamin D, can help in maintaining bone health.

3. May Help Reduce Age-Related Muscle Loss

Ageing naturally causes gradual loss of muscle mass and strength. However, staying physically active can help slow this process. Strength training gives muscles a reason to stay active and strong. Starting earlier and continuing consistently can help women maintain their physical activity as they get older. It is not necessary to lift extremely heavy weights but exercises should be matched to an individual's fitness level and gradually progressed.

4. Improves Balance And Stability

Strong muscles are important not only for movement but also for stability. Strength exercises that work the legs, hips and core can help the body remain stable during everyday activities. Better strength and balance become more important with age as the risk of falls tend to increase. A stronger lower body can make activities such as walking on uneven surfaces, climbing stairs and getting up from the floor easier.

5. Better Physical Function

Strength training can make the body more capable of handling everyday physical demands. Instead of focusing only on appearance, it trains the muscles to perform tasks more efficiently. Exercises such as squats, presses, pulls and other resistance exercises involve different muscle groups. Therefore, a balanced routine can help improve overall physical capacity rather than concentrating on just one part of the body.

6. Can Support Healthy Weight Management

Maintaining muscle mass can support the body's energy needs. Strength training can also increase energy expenditure during exercise and contribute to an active lifestyle. However, strength training should not be seen as a quick solution to weight loss. For healthy weight management, strength training works best along with a balanced diet, adequate sleep and regular physical activity.

7. Improves Workout Strength And Endurance

As muscles become stronger, other forms of physical activity can become easier. Women who regularly strength train may find that they have better ability to perform other activities such as walking, running, cycling or recreational sports.

8. Helps Women Stay Active

This is probably one of the most important benefits of strength training. Preserving muscle strength, bone health, balance and physical function can help women continue performing everyday activities as they grow older with being dependent on others.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.