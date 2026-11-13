Delhi AQI Crosses 400: Best Antioxidant And Omega-3 Rich Foods To Lower Pollution-Induced Internal Inflammation

Delhi continues to reel under heavy air pollution. The National Capital's Air Quality Index has crossed 400 this morning. According to the official data, Delhi's overall AQI has climbed to 403 on November 13, along with a thick blanket of smog and dropping temperatures. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, out of the 58 monitoring stations, 33 recorded 'severe' air quality, with several locations reporting AQI levels well above 450.

Breathing air above AQI 400 poses a serious health emergency. At this level, microscopic pollutants like PM2.5 bypass the body's natural filters, penetrate deep into the lungs, and enter the bloodstream, affecting both healthy individuals and vulnerable groups. Exposure to heavily polluted air can lead to respiratory issues. Within hours, it can cause coughing, wheezing, a scratchy throat, burning or watery eyes, and shortness of breath.

Pollution and inflammation

Microscopic toxins can also travel to vital organs including the heart, brain, liver, and kidneys, causing widespread cellular damage and oxidative stress. When toxic particles enter the body, they overwhelm natural protective barriers and force the immune system into a state of constant defence.

Systemic inflammation further triggers unusual tiredness, headaches, and chest tightness.

Diet to manage inflammation

A targeted diet can help lower pollution-induced inflammation by neutralising free radicals, calming overactive immune signals, and supporting the body's natural detoxification enzymes. While food cannot physically block inhaled particles or replace protective measures like N95 masks and air purifiers, specific nutrients strengthen your internal defences against cellular damage.

When pollution levels are high, it is often recommended to load the diet with antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. Antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids act as a two-part defence system against pollution-induced inflammation.

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Antioxidants neutralise free radicals

Pollutants like PM2.5 generate unstable molecules that damage cells and trigger inflammation. Dietary antioxidants help stabilise these molecules before they cause harm. Additionally, they help boost immunity.

1. Vitamin C helps protect lung linings and fluids from oxidative injury. Key sources include amla, guava, oranges, lemons, and bell peppers.

2. Vitamin E shields cell membranes from lipid damage caused by smog and ozone. Good sources are almonds, sunflower seeds, spinach, and olive oil.

3. Beta-carotene and carotenoids help repair respiratory tract tissues and strengthen mucus barriers. Found in carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, tomatoes, and leafy greens.

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Healthy fats help calm the immune response

Once inhaled toxins activate immune cells, the body releases inflammatory cytokines. Certain dietary fats actively dial down this chemical alarm system. Additionally, omega-3s help prevent air pollution from triggering blood clotting, blood vessel stiffness, and irregular heart rhythms.

1. Omega-3 fatty acids reduce airway swelling and lower systemic inflammatory markers in blood vessels. You can get omega-3s from fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

2. Monounsaturated fats found in avocados, nuts, and extra virgin olive oil support heart health and counteract vascular inflammation.

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Avoiding pro-inflammatory foods

It is also essential to reduce consumption of foods that create extra metabolic stress. Avoid ultra-processed and fried foods. Refined sugars, trans fats, and packaged snacks spike blood sugar and generate additional free radicals, compounding the oxidative stress already caused by poor air quality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.