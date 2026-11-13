Strength Training After 40: Why Your Muscles Need More Attention

Most people understand the importance of keeping their bones and muscles strong to stay healthy, active and mobile as they age. However, two questions often remain unanswered: When should you start focusing on bone and muscle health, and what kind of exercises can help maintain strength as you grow older?

The answer lies in understanding how the body changes with age and why exercise needs to evolve alongside it. While many people pay attention to bone health through calcium and vitamin D supplements, muscle health often receives less attention. This can affect mobility, balance and the ability to perform everyday activities.

What Happens to Your Bones and Muscles After 40?

Ageing brings gradual changes in bone density, muscle mass and physical strength. These changes can become more noticeable from around the age of 40, although the rate of decline varies depending on genetics, nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle.

Bone density tends to reduce with age, increasing the risk of fractures and conditions such as osteoporosis. At the same time, muscle mass and strength begin to decline. This process can accelerate with advancing age, particularly among individuals who lead sedentary lifestyles.

While calcium and vitamin D are important for bone health, they cannot address every aspect of age-related physical decline. Muscle health requires equal attention because strong muscles support joints, maintain posture and help the body perform routine movements.

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Sarcopenia: The Often Overlooked Aspect of Ageing

One of the major concerns associated with ageing is sarcopenia, a condition characterised by the progressive loss of skeletal muscle mass, strength and physical function.

It commonly affects larger muscle groups, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, calf muscles and back muscles. These muscles support body weight, maintain balance and enable movements such as walking, climbing stairs and getting up from a chair.

When these muscles weaken, even simple daily activities can become difficult. A person may experience reduced walking speed, difficulty standing up, poor balance and an increased risk of falls. Some may also experience discomfort due to reduced muscular support.

Sarcopenia often goes unnoticed because its progression is gradual. People may attribute reduced strength to normal ageing. However, muscle loss can be managed through appropriate nutrition and regular exercise.

Nutrition Plays a Key Role in Muscle Health

Maintaining muscle strength requires more than physical activity. Nutrition is equally important.

Protein deserves particular attention because muscles need it to repair and maintain their structure. As people age, their bodies may become less efficient at using dietary protein for muscle maintenance. Including protein-rich foods such as eggs, milk, curd, pulses, beans, fish, chicken and nuts can help meet daily requirements.

Hydration is another important factor. Water supports normal muscle function, regulates body temperature and maintains fluid balance. Inadequate hydration can contribute to fatigue and affect exercise performance.

A balanced diet containing adequate protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals provides the nutritional support needed to maintain physical strength.

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Why Cardio Exercises Alone May Not Be Enough

Walking, cycling and swimming are beneficial for heart health, stamina and overall fitness. However, these activities may not provide sufficient stimulus to maintain or improve muscle strength, particularly as muscle loss progresses with age.

This is where resistance training becomes important.

Resistance exercises make muscles work against an external force or their own body weight. This stimulates muscle activity and helps improve strength, muscle function and physical capacity. Regular resistance training can also support bone health by placing controlled mechanical stress on the bones.

The objective is not necessarily to build large muscles or lift heavy weights. It is to preserve the strength needed for everyday activities.

Resistance Training Does Not Require a Gym

A common misconception is that resistance training involves expensive gym memberships, heavy weights or complicated equipment. Several simple exercises can be performed at home.

Some useful options include:

Resistance band exercises to strengthen the arms, shoulders, legs and back

Light dumbbell exercises, starting with 1 to 2 kg weights depending on individual fitness levels

Squats and sit-to-stand exercises to strengthen the thigh and hip muscles

Lunges to improve lower-body strength, coordination and balance

Wall push-ups to strengthen the chest, shoulders and arms

Exercises should be selected based on individual strength, mobility and physical limitations.

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Start Early and Progress Gradually

The best time to focus on muscle and bone health is before significant age-related decline sets in. Ideally, resistance exercises should become part of your regular fitness routine well before the age of 40.

Beginners and older adults can start with simple home-based exercises. The intensity and number of repetitions can be increased gradually as strength improves. Those unfamiliar with resistance training should seek guidance from a qualified fitness professional or physiotherapist to learn the correct techniques and avoid injuries.

Ageing brings changes in muscle and bone strength, but physical decline can be managed. Adequate nutrition, hydration and regular resistance training help preserve strength, improve mobility and maintain independence. The goal is to remain physically capable of performing everyday activities comfortably, regardless of age.

(By Dr. Sushanth B Mummigatti, Consultant - Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Goa)

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