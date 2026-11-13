Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Expands Nationwide Reaching Over 35 Crore People Against Substance Abuse

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Thursday that over 9.11 lakh people are seeking treatment across 198 district de-addiction centres in the country.

The Ministry said the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on August 15, 2020, has evolved into a nationwide people's movement against substance abuse, reaching over 35.88 crore people.

The campaign has connected with more than 14.35 crore youth and 11.33 crore women, reflecting its expanding outreach among key sections of society.

More than 2 lakh citizens have also enrolled as Nasha Mukti Mitr, strengthening community participation in the collective effort to build a drug-free India, the statement said.

A senior official in the Ministry said the Abhiyaan was initially launched in 272 districts identified as particularly vulnerable to substance use, which was subsequently expanded to 372 districts in August 2022 and extended to all districts of the country with effect from August 15, 2023.

He said over the past six years, NMBA has evolved from an initiative driven by institutional participation into a community-led movement, with States, districts, educational institutions, civil society organisations and local stakeholders actively contributing to its implementation.

The Official said the campaign has reached over 35.88 crore people as on date, marking a significant expansion from approximately 1.4 crore people reached in 2021.

Its growing footprint reflects sustained efforts towards awareness generation, community mobilisation and encouraging citizens to actively participate in the movement against substance abuse, he said.

The Official noted that more than 34.07 lakh awareness activities have been conducted in educational institutions, engaging students and young people in discussions on the harmful consequences of substance use.

These activities aim to promote informed choices, encourage healthy lifestyles and strengthen awareness about substance abuse prevention among the younger generation, he added.

He said the NMBA's expansion is rooted in the need to address substance dependence as a complex psycho-social and medical challenge affecting individuals, families and communities.

The Official informed that the first National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India, conducted in 2018, highlighted the scale of the challenge, indicating that more than 7 crore people in the country were affected by substance use disorders, including nearly 1.2 crore children and 58 lakh women.

Recognising the need for a comprehensive and sustained response, the Ministry launched NMBA as the flagship awareness initiative under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), which focuses on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, the Official said.

Alongside awareness generation, the Ministry has strengthened the treatment and counselling ecosystem under NAPDDR, the Official noted.

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