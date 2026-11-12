Gestational Diabetes: What Is The Oral Glucose Tolerance Test And How To Prepare For It

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) is a condition that affects some women during pregnancy, characterised by high blood sugar levels that usually resolve after childbirth. It occurs when pregnancy hormones interfere with the body's ability to use insulin effectively, leading to elevated glucose levels in the bloodstream. When left unmanaged, high blood sugar can lead to higher birth weight, premature delivery, high blood pressure, and low blood sugar in the newborn. Therefore, it is crucial to identify and manage GDM effectively to ensure the health and well-being of both mother and baby. It most commonly develops between the 24th and 28th weeks of pregnancy and rarely causes noticeable symptoms, making routine testing essential.

One key tool in diagnosing gestational diabetes is the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), a diagnostic procedure designed to assess how well the body processes glucose.

What is the Glucose Tolerance Test (GTT)?

An Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT or GTT) is a diagnostic blood test that measures how efficiently your body processes and clears sugar from the bloodstream over a specific period.

One-Step GTT (2-Hour Test):

After fasting overnight, a baseline blood sample is drawn. You then drink a liquid containing 75 grams of glucose, and blood is drawn again at 1 hour and 2 hours.

How GTT helps detect Gestational Diabetes

A single random or fasting blood sugar check often misses gestational diabetes because a pregnant body may keep blood sugar normal while fasting, yet struggle to handle a sudden influx of sugar after eating.

By giving a standardised, concentrated dose of glucose, the GTT acts as a "stress test" for the pancreas.

Measuring blood glucose at timed intervals reveals how quickly insulin clears sugar from the blood. If blood sugar spikes too high or stays elevated too long, it confirms insulin resistance and diagnoses gestational diabetes.

How to prepare for the Glucose Tolerance Test

Preparation for the glucose tolerance test is straightforward but essential for accurate results. Here are some guidelines to help expectant mothers get ready:

Continue eating your regular, balanced diet for at least 3 days before the test. Do not restrict carbohydrates or go on a sudden diet before the test, as this can skew results.

Do not eat or drink anything (except plain water) for 8 to 12 hours before your scheduled appointment. Avoid chewing gum, mints, coffee, or tea during the fasting window.

Ask your doctor beforehand if any regular medications or supplements should be paused until after the test.

Plan for rest during the test. You will need to stay at the clinic or lab for the entire 2 to 3-hour duration. Walking around burns glucose and alters test readings, so bring a book or phone to stay seated and relaxed.

You will be fasting and drinking a concentrated sugar solution. This may make you feel slightly lightheaded or hungry. Once the final blood sample is taken, eat a protein-rich snack immediately to stabilise your energy.

OGTT allows doctors and patients to manage blood sugar early through tailored nutrition, safe physical activity, or insulin, preventing complications for both mother and baby.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.