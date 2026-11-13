Can A Change In Diet Help Tackle Effects Of Air Pollution? Nutritionist Explains

The air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas has once again seen a sharp dip post Diwali. With haze and smog still present, the city's air quality is in the 'very poor' category. The presence of toxic pollutants in the air, such as PM 2.5, can adversely affect health. They can trigger inflammation in the respiratory tract and lead to severe oxidative stress. Some nutrients are helpful in neutralising the effects of these pollutants, as per nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

In her latest Instagram post, Batra has explained how "loading up on certain nutrients can actively neutralise these free radicals."

She suggests increasing the intake of nutrients like Vitamin C to improve the body's internal defence mechanisms.

Foods To Shield Body From Effects Of Air Pollution

Batra says that increasing the intake of Vitamin C can protect the lining of the lungs. The vitamin is a source of antioxidant support. Amla (gooseberries), lemons, oranges, and guavas are fruits one must eat to increase their Vitamin C levels.

Omega-3 and Vitamin E are important for fighting inflammation of the airways. Walnuts, flaxseeds, almonds and spinach can help reduce inflammation.

The nutritionist advises that walnuts, flaxseeds and almonds are also a source of healthy fats, which are essential for the body. Beta-carotene is another important nutrient to tackle the effects of air pollution. Found in carrots, pumpkins, papayas and sweet potatoes, it helps increase Vitamin A levels in the body.

Can Sesame Oil Help?

Batra claims that putting two drops of warm sesame oil in each nostril before going out can act as a shield against dust inhalation. She suggests other remedies, such as swishing warm coconut or sesame oil in the mouth for five minutes or inhaling steam with a drop of eucalyptus or ajwain (carom) oil, to reduce the level of pollutants in the body.

Batra ends her post by highlighting that no food can prevent the effects of air pollution completely. The most important thing is reducing exposure to polluted air. Wearing a well-fitted N95 mask outdoors and keeping windows and doors closed during periods of severe pollution can help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.