Are Eggs Good For Your Liver, Heart And Gut? Gastroenterologist Has The Answer

Eggs are common part of meals, as they are an affordable source of high quality protein and contain various healthy vitamins and minerals. These nutrients help the body stay healthy and support many important functions.

But are eggs good for every part of the body and can eating them have any health risks? Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi recently shared his views on the benefits of eggs and explained how they support different parts of the body. He pointed out areas where people may need to be careful.

On Instagram, the doctor explained that eggs are good for the brain, eyes, bones and heart. Their high protein content builds muscles and keeps people feeling full for longer, which is also beneficial for weight loss. Eggs can also be included in the diet of those with diabetes, but they should be eaten in reasonable amounts for heart health.

Saurabh Sethi added that there is no clear proof that eggs directly improve gut bacteria. They do not have fibre, but they usually do not cause constipation or bloating.

The doctor also shared that brown eggs are not healthier than white eggs, despite both having similar nutrients. He warned against eating raw eggs because they may contain harmful salmonella bacteria. Pasteurised raw eggs are a safer option. According to doctor Sethi, most healthy adults can consume one or two eggs every day.

Dr Saurabh Sethi had earlier explained how eating eggs regularly for 14 days benefits the body. Eggs contain choline, a nutrient that helps the brain work properly and improve memory, focus and clear thinking. They are good for improving the level of HDL, known as good cholesterol. This can support heart health when eggs are eaten in the right amount.

Egg yolks contain two antioxidants called lutein and zeaxanthin. They protect the eyes from harmful light and protect the eye during old age. Eggs provide nutrients that help the body make keratin, a protein needed for healthy hair, skin and nails.

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