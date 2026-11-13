6 Standing Yoga Poses For Back Pain

Back pain is a widespread issue that affects millions of different ages. It can stem from various factors, such as poor posture, prolonged sitting, lack of physical activity, injury, or even stress. Yoga is one of the most effective strategies for managing back pain. It not only enhances flexibility and strength but also promotes relaxation and mindfulness. Clinical guidelines from the American College of Physicians recommend yoga as a first-line, non-drug treatment for chronic lower back pain, noting that its functional benefits are comparable to traditional physical therapy.

Yoga helps by stretching and strengthening the muscles surrounding the spine, improving posture, and increasing blood flow to the affected areas. Additionally, the mindfulness aspect of yoga can reduce stress and tension, which often contribute to chronic pain.

If you are struggling with back pain, here are some standing yoga poses that you can perform anytime, anywhere.

Standing yoga poses for back pain

1. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, lengthen your spine, and reach both arms overhead. Hold your left wrist with your right hand and gently lean to the right to stretch the lateral muscles along your ribs and lower back, then switch sides.

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2. Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

From Mountain Pose, hinge at your hips and fold forward, allowing your head and neck to relax. This pose stretches the spine and hamstrings, relieving tension in the lower back.

3. Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

This pose strengthens the legs and back. Stand with your feet together, bend your knees, and lower your hips as if sitting in an imaginary chair while raising your arms overhead. Ensure you keep your back straight throughout.

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4. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

Step one foot back, bend your front knee, and extend your arms to the sides. This powerful pose builds strength in the legs and engages the core, promoting stability in the lower back.

5. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

From a standing position, step your feet wide apart and extend your arms. Reach towards one foot while keeping your body aligned, creating a stretch along your side and easing tension in your back.

6. Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

Balancing on one leg, place the sole of the opposite foot on your inner thigh or calf. This pose strengthens the back and improves overall body awareness and balance.

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Safety precautions

While performing deep forward folds, keep your knees bent or use a wall for support if you have tight hamstrings, and skip deep forward bends altogether if you have a diagnosed herniated disc or sciatica flare-up.

Consult a doctor or physical therapist if your back pain persists for more than a few days, worsens, or is accompanied by leg weakness, numbness, or tingling.

Incorporating these poses into your routine can help build strength and flexibility in the back muscles, contributing to relief from pain. As with any exercise regimen, it's important to listen to your body and consult with a doctor before starting a new practice, especially if you have chronic back issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.