Muscle Cramps To Low Energy: Nutritionist Reveals Warning Signs Of Mineral Deficiency

Minerals play an important role in keeping the body healthy, but many might not realise when they are not getting enough of them. A lack of certain minerals can affect health and lead to problems, from fatigue and muscle cramps to changes in immunity, thyroid function, bone health and energy levels.

The tricky part is that these signs can also be connected with other conditions, so they do not always mean a person has a mineral deficiency.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently explained how shortage of minerals affects different parts of the body. She also shared some common signs that people shouldn't ignore.

On Instagram, the nutritionist explained that low iron levels may affect energy levels and oxygen transport. It can leave a person feeling tired and cause pale skin, breathlessness and hair fall. Not getting enough magnesium can lead to muscle cramps, poor sleep, tiredness and mood changes.

Lack of zinc makes it harder for wounds to heal and can also cause hair fall, along with changes in taste or smell and frequent pimples.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, low iodine levels affect the thyroid, which can lead to tiredness, feeling cold and changes in weight. Calcium is needed for healthy bones, teeth and muscles. When the body does not get enough, it leads to muscle cramps, weak bones, tooth problems and weak nails.

Potassium helps muscles and nerves work properly and keeps body fluids balanced. Low levels can cause muscle weakness, tiredness, constipation and bloating.

Anjali Mukerjee explained that these signs can overlap with other health problems, so people should not assume that they have a mineral deficiency just by noticing these symptoms. If any of these problems happens for a long time, it is best to speak to a doctor and do tests to find the actual cause.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.