Wedding season in India is often accompanied by an elaborate preparation routine. From pre-wedding skincare and fitness programmes to weight-loss packages, nutritional supplements and beauty treatments, brides and grooms are increasingly investing in looking their best before the big day. However, the pressure to achieve a particular body shape, flawless skin or a visibly younger appearance can also push people towards questionable health and wellness trends.

Social media has further popularised quick-fix solutions, with injectable weight-loss drugs, intravenous (IV) glutathione, vitamin drips, detox teas and extreme diets being marketed as shortcuts to a wedding-ready transformation. Some of these interventions have legitimate medical applications, but their use for unproven cosmetic benefits or without appropriate medical supervision can carry significant risks.

India has already seen the emergence of so-called 'Mounjaro brides', with clinics offering pre-wedding weight-loss packages involving prescription injections. Meanwhile, dermatologists have raised concerns about the growing popularity of cosmetic IV treatments.

Here are 10 wedding-season wellness trends that people should approach with caution, and what scientific evidence says about their potential health risks.

1. Mounjaro And Wegovy For Rapid Bridal Weight Loss

Weight-loss injections containing tirzepatide (Mounjaro) and semaglutide (Wegovy) have become popular among people hoping to lose several kilograms before their weddings. A Reuters report in April 2026 documented the growing trend of Indian brides and grooms seeking these medications as part of pre-wedding transformation packages. Doctors reported increasing enquiries from prospective brides, with some individuals discontinuing treatment shortly after their weddings.

However, these are prescription medications, not cosmetic slimming injections. India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a regulatory advisory on March 24, 2026, warning against their unauthorised sale, promotion and use without medical supervision. These drugs can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and dehydration. Rapid weight loss can also increase the risk of gallstones and loss of lean muscle mass. They can be appropriate for medically eligible patients, but starting them solely to fit into wedding attire is not a safe approach.

READ | Lost Weight For The Wedding? What Happens If You Stop GLP-1 Medication After The Big Day

2. Glutathione IV Drips For Instant Skin Brightening

Glutathione injections are increasingly marketed as a way to achieve lighter, brighter and more even-toned skin before wedding celebrations.

However, scientific evidence supporting intravenous glutathione for cosmetic skin lightening remains limited. A 2025 consensus position statement by the Association of Cutaneous Surgeons of India (ACSI) found insufficient evidence to recommend routine use of IV glutathione for aesthetic purposes. Potential complications include allergic reactions, kidney and liver-related adverse effects, infections and serious reactions associated with unsafe administration.

The bigger concern is that these treatments are sometimes marketed as harmless beauty procedures despite being invasive medical interventions.

3. IV Vitamin Drips And NAD+ Infusions For Energy

Long wedding celebrations, travel, late nights and multiple functions have created a market for vitamin and hydration drips promising instant energy, immunity enhancement and faster recovery. Some clinics also offer NAD+ infusions, claiming they improve cellular health and slow ageing. However, a 2023 review published in Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin found insufficient high-quality evidence that intravenous vitamin infusions offer additional health benefits to people without specific deficiencies or medical conditions.

Unnecessary IV administration can cause infections, allergic reactions, vein inflammation, fluid overload and electrolyte disturbances. High doses of certain vitamins can also cause toxicity.

READ | Wedding Weight-Loss Crash Diets: What Brides And Grooms-To-Be Should Never Try

4. Detox Teas And Skinny Teas For A Flat Stomach

Detox teas are often promoted as natural solutions for reducing bloating, flushing toxins and losing weight before wedding functions. However, some contain laxative or diuretic ingredients that increase bowel movements or water loss rather than reducing body fat. A 2026 mini-review published in Frontiers in Nutrition, examining the safety and effectiveness of diet and detox teas, found limited evidence supporting their weight-loss claims. It also documented reports of electrolyte disturbances, cardiovascular complications and liver injury.

Repeated use of laxative-based products can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalances, potentially affecting heart and kidney function. The liver and kidneys already perform the body's natural detoxification processes. Commercial detox teas are not necessary for this purpose.

5. Crash Diets And Juice Cleanses Before The Wedding

Restricting food intake, replacing meals with juices or surviving on salads for several days may seem like an easy way to lose weight quickly. However, extreme calorie restriction can result in fatigue, muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and poor concentration. Inadequate protein intake can also affect hair health and recovery.

The US National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases warns that rapid weight loss and very-low-calorie diets can increase the risk of gallstones. Rather than eliminating entire food groups, people should focus on balanced meals containing adequate protein, fibre, healthy fats and essential nutrients.

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6. Last-Minute Botox And Dermal Fillers

Botox and dermal fillers are increasingly incorporated into pre-wedding aesthetic treatments to reduce wrinkles, restore facial volume and enhance facial contours. Although these procedures can be performed safely by qualified practitioners, complications are possible. A 2026 review by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) Academy discusses botox complications including bruising, swelling, infection, asymmetry and, in rare cases, vascular occlusion.

Filler-related vascular complications can cause tissue damage and even vision loss. Undergoing an unfamiliar procedure days before the wedding is particularly risky because swelling, bruising and other complications may not resolve in time.

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7. Aggressive Chemical Peels And Multiple Laser Treatments

The pursuit of glass skin can encourage people to undergo several cosmetic procedures in quick succession. Chemical peels, laser resurfacing and microneedling may have legitimate dermatological applications, but inappropriate treatment intensity or inadequate recovery time can damage the skin barrier. Potential complications include burns, prolonged redness, pigmentation changes, scarring and infection. A dermatologist should assess skin type, existing conditions and treatment suitability. Trying multiple new procedures shortly before a major event is best avoided.

READ | "Weight-Loss Injections Are Not For Wedding Prep Shortcut", Doctors Warn Against Misuse Of Ozempic, Mounjaro

8. Hair-Growth Gummies And High-Dose Biotin Supplements

Hair supplements containing biotin, collagen and other nutrients are popular among brides and grooms hoping to achieve thicker hair, stronger nails and healthier skin. However, supplementation does not automatically translate into visible improvements, particularly in people without nutritional deficiencies.

The US National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements warns that high doses of biotin can interfere with laboratory tests, including thyroid hormone measurements and other diagnostic assays. The US Food and Drug Administration has also warned that biotin can interfere with certain troponin tests used to assess heart attacks.

Hair loss should be investigated for underlying causes rather than treated with multiple supplements without medical advice.

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9. Period-Delay Pills Without Medical Advice

Some brides choose to postpone menstruation to avoid periods during wedding ceremonies, travel or their honeymoon. Medicines such as norethisterone can be prescribed for menstrual delay, but they are not suitable for everyone.

The UK's NHS Specialist Pharmacy Service advises that the choice of medication should depend on medical history and individual risk factors. Certain hormonal treatments may be unsuitable for people with a history of blood clots, migraines or uncontrolled hypertension.

Breakthrough bleeding, headaches and other side effects are also possible. These medicines should not be taken simply because someone else has used them successfully.

READ | I'm A Doctor, And Here's What I Never Eat At Airports, Weddings Or Office Parties

10. Vaginal Steaming And Intimate Detox Treatments

Vaginal steaming is sometimes promoted as a way to cleanse the reproductive tract, improve vaginal health and reduce odour before marriage. However, there is no established scientific evidence that vaginal steaming offers these benefits. The vagina is self-cleaning and does not require detoxification.

A 2019 case report published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Canada documented a second-degree burn following vaginal steaming. Steam exposure can cause burns and irritation, while unnecessary douching and fragranced intimate products can disrupt the natural vaginal environment. Persistent odour, unusual discharge, itching or discomfort should prompt a gynaecological consultation rather than an intimate detox treatment.

Preparing for a wedding should not mean putting one's health at risk in pursuit of an idealised appearance. While medically supervised weight management, dermatological procedures and nutritional supplementation can have legitimate uses, their benefits and risks must be evaluated individually.

The growing popularity of pre-wedding transformation packages also highlights the need to question social media marketing and unrealistic beauty expectations. A treatment being popular, expensive or labelled natural does not automatically make it safe.

The best approach is to plan well in advance, eat balanced meals, maintain regular physical activity, prioritise sleep and seek professional medical advice before starting medications, supplements or cosmetic procedures. Ultimately, the goal should be to enter a new phase of life feeling healthy and confident, rather than recovering from a last-minute wellness experiment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.